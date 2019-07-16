The Charlottesville Tom Sox scored two runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and held on from there in a 4-2 win over the Purcellville Cannons on Tuesday night. Dan Harwood broke the tie for the Tom Sox (21-13) in the fifth with a base hit that scored both Cayman Richardson and Trey McDyre.
Harwood's hit provided more than enough run support for the Charlottesville pitching staff, which did not allow a run over the final eight innings and struck out 12 batters in the game.
Jacob Haney picked up the win for the Tom Sox after tossing four innings of scoreless relief. Alaska Abney pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save.
Christian Hlinka and Walker Imwalle finished with two hits apiece to lead the Tom Sox offense. Michael Brewer went 4-for-4 with one RBI for Purcellville.