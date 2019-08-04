With their backs against the wall, the Charlottesville Tom Sox kept their season alive on Sunday night with a 9-7 win over the Staunton Braves in Game 2 of the Valley Baseball League South Division Championship series.
The best-of-3 series is now tied at one game apiece. A winner-take-all Game 3 will be played Monday night at Charlottesville High School.
Trey McDyre went 3-for-6 with one RBI and three runs scored to lead the Tom Sox. McDyre drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with an RBI double that scored Thomas Francisco, then scored an insurance run when Alex Fedje-Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk. Francisco went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, while Fedje-Johnson went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Jaily Paredes went 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead Staunton.