The Fellowship of Christian Athletes named Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett the 2020 winner of the John Lotz “Barnabas” Award on Monday.
The award is given annually to a basketball coach who best exhibits a commitment to Christ, integrity and encouragement to others and lives a balanced life.
“Throughout his coaching career, Tony Bennett has exemplified humble servant leadership both on and off the court, and all of us at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes are honored to recognize him,” Shane Williamson, FCA President and CEO, said.
Named after former North Carolina assistant and Florida head coach John Lotz, the award has existed since 2003. Other notable winners include John Wooden and former UVa assistant Ritchie McKay. Baylor’s Scott Drew won the honor a season ago.
Bennett led the Cavaliers to a 23-7 record in 2019-20 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. The Cavaliers won their final eight games and finished 15-5 in ACC play. The stellar play came a season after UVa won the national championship.
After struggling during the middle portion of the season, Bennett helped the Wahoos regain their footing to finish the year playing its best basketball of the season. Virginia excelled in close games, especially in the final few weeks of the season.
UVa’s head coach leads his team through his program’s five pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood and thankfulness. Bennett uses those to help guide his coaching.
“During this uniquely challenging basketball season, this outstanding leader has guided his players in matters much more eternal than the game of basketball,” Williamson said. “Tony has led himself, his family and his teams through the most difficult of defeats and the pinnacle of a national championship with amazing grace and consistency that can only come from the Holy Spirit leading his life.”
