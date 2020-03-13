The Virginia men’s basketball team ended the season by winning 11 of its final 12 games. The Cavaliers, who won the national championship a season ago, had climbed from a bubble team to one of the hottest teams in college hoops.
Unfortunately, the rapid spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. caused the ACC and NCAA to cancel their postseason men’s basketball tournaments. UVa (23-7, 15-5 ACC) will not have a shot to defend its title.
Virginia hoped to play Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament on Thursday night. Instead, the ACC Tournament was canceled.
The NCAA Tournament cancellation came soon after. Within a matter of hours, Virginia’s season ended despite the Cavaliers riding an eight-game winning streak.
The cancellation of these postseason tournaments came abruptly, leaving little time for any official comments. Official statements came Friday.
“The incredible excitement of the NCAA Tournament for all the teams, fans and spectators involved is one of the best things in sports,” UVa head coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. “No one wanted it to end this way, but in light of all of the uncertainty and people who would be put at risk, I support and understand the NCAA canceling it. I feel for all the young men and women who had their college careers cut short and the experiences they will miss. It is important in these circumstances for us to consider the bigger perspective and act toward the greater good.”
Virginia enters the men’s basketball offseason as the defending national champions once again. Only this year, the Wahoos didn’t play a postseason game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.