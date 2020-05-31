Tony Bennett, Virginia men’s basketball community speak out against racial injustice in wake of George Floyd's death

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man, occurred last week after a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Video captured the arrest, and the story sparked outrage across the United States.
Protests, some peaceful and others violent, broke out across the country in the days following Floyd’s death. Protests began in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was arrested and died, while others popped up across the U.S., including some in the Charlottesville community.
In addition to protesters, many people have used their platforms to speak out against racial injustice in America. Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett shared a statement Sunday, a day after UVa football head coach Bronco Mendenhall spoke out against racial injustice.
“Words cannot adequately capture the pain and sadness we are witnessing due to all of the social injustice that so many people of color have faced for so long,” Bennett wrote. “My mind and heart are telling me that as a white man, talk is cheap. My Lord teaches faith without works is dead and loving one another with kindness and compassion filled with good deeds is the right way. So, I will choose the right way first and foremost.”
Bennett’s statement continued with his appreciate for being a coach of a team with a diverse roster. The Cavaliers’ 2019-20 roster had four international players and was comprised predominantly of people of color.
“I am thankful for the gift of coaching so many young black men that have shown strength, kindness and goodness to ALL people in so many wonderful ways in the face of opposition,” Bennett wrote. “That is the right way. When we put out hands in and say ‘FAMILY’ it transcends way beyond basketball. We are united in all things. Unified diversity is powerful and right, and the prayer of my heart for these times.”
Bennett joins a growing group of current and former UVa athletes and coaches speaking out against racial injustice in America since Floyd’s death.
Former Virginia basketball star Kyle Guy recorded a video and posted it on his social platforms Friday, saying he doesn’t care if people unfollow him or judge him for speaking out about the issue.
“I understand that I was born with privilege,” Guy said. “I understand that as a white male in society, I was given opportunities, passes and favors that most people do not get, and I want everyone to know that I know I’m not black, but I’m going to stand up with the black community. I’m going to fight for the black community, and I’m going to speak up with and for the black community.”
Guy wasn’t the only former UVa basketball standout to make statements in the past few days. Former Virginia guard Malcolm Brogdon, a current guard for the Indiana Pacers, spoke at a protest in his hometown of Atlanta.
Brogdon encouraged protesters in Atlanta to avoid violence and peacefully stand up for the cause.
“We don’t have to burn down our homes,” Brogdon said. “We built this city. This is the most proudly black city in the world — in the world, man. Let’s take some pride in that. Let’s focus our energy. Let’s enjoy this together.”
Brogdon, a vice president for the National Basketball Players Association, spoke with former UVa men’s basketball player Justin Anderson standing behind him. Anderson, wearing a mask, put his hand on Brogdon’s shoulder as Brogdon spoke.
“This is a moment,” Brogdon said. “We have leverage right now. We have a moment in time. We’re gonna look back, our kids are gonna look back at this and say, ‘You were a part of that.’ I got a grandfather that marched next to Dr. [Martin Luther] King in the ‘60s, and he was amazing. He would be proud to see us all here. We got to keep pushing forward.”
Justin McKoy, a current UVa men’s basketball player, offered his thoughts on Friday. The rising sophomore from North Carolina wondered what people of color could do to help create change without it being met with backlash.
“Injustice occurs,” McKoy wrote. “You kneel peacefully and silently — you’re blackballed and slandered. You use your platform and speak up — you’re told to ‘shut up and dribble.’ You peacefully protest — you’re broken up, attacked and ignored. [I don't know] if rioting is right but what else can they do?”
Men’s basketball wasn’t the only UVa program to have current and former athletes and coaches speak out against racial injustice.
Several football coaches, including Mendenhall discussed the situation and their view on systemic racism. Sean Doolittle, a former UVa pitcher and current member of the Washington Nationals, also shared thoughts on social media within the past week. UVa women’s soccer’s official Twitter account posted about being “united in solidarity with the black community against all acts of racism, hatred and prejudice.”
UVa President Jim Ryan released a statement on social media Sunday, echoing the thoughts of those in the Virginia athletics community.
He mentioned having faith despite national unrest and prejudice in the U.S.
“I have faith that we, as a country, are better than this,” Ryan wrote. “Faith that we, as a country, want to be better than this. And faith that we, as a university, can help get there by being the sort of community we would like to see in the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.