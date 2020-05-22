UVa football’s offense features three prominent new faces heading into the 2020 season.
Keytaon Thompson comes to UVa as a graduate transfer quarterback from Mississippi State. Thompson is big, strong and athletic. He’ll compete with Brennan Armstrong for the starting quarterback position. Thompson has two years of eligibility remaining.
Ronnie Walker Jr. joins Virginia as a transfer from Indiana. The running back, a Virginia native, spent two seasons with the Hoosiers.
Ra’Shaun Henry joins Thompson as a graduate transfer from St. Francis, an FCS program in Pennsylvania. He adds depth at the wide receiver position.
Henry and Thompson will be eligible immediately, while Walker Jr. needs a waiver to compete in 2020 since he's not a graduate transfer.
Let’s take a closer look at each transfer’s eligibility and what they bring to UVa’s offense.
Ronnie Walker Jr., Indiana transfer, seeking waiver
Walker Jr. is in the NCAA transfer waiver process, according to UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall. A waiver would make Walker Jr. eligible immediately.
“I think he has submitted his version to our compliance officers, they then review it and then pass it on to the NCAA,” Mendenhall said. “Then at some point the NCAA gets that and reviews it and determines whether you’ll have immediate eligibility for this season or whether he’ll sit this year and have two years remaining after the season.”
While Walker Jr.’s immediate eligibility is up in the air, he’s been participating in team Zoom meetings.
“The graduate transfers have to have graduated from the existing institution before they’re able to participate, so right now Ronnie Walker can participate,” Mendenhall said.
Thompson and Henry have yet to join the team via Zoom, but Walker Jr. has taken part in meetings, allowing him to learn the offense and familiarize himself with teammates.
On the field, Walker brings explosiveness to a backfield in need of a third option. Wayne Taulapapa served as a solid short-yardage option, but rarely dominated games. Mike Hollins showed promise as a freshman, but he’s still maturing as a Division I player. Adding Walker Jr. for the 2020 season would turn UVa’s running back room into a more dynamic position group.
Ra’Shaun Henry, St. Francis transfer, one year of eligibility
Mendenhall expects the graduate transfer to join UVa’s virtual team meetings as early as next week. He’ll be eligible for the 2020 season, which will be the last of his collegiate career.
“He brings experience, [he’s] a dynamic playmaker and a really good person,” Mendenhall said in a Twitter video upon Henry’s commitment.
Wide receiver is a position of need for UVa, which lost both Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed to graduation. Henry hauled in 90 receptions for 1,118 yards in his final season at St. Francis. He played his most productive games toward the end of last season.
Keytaon Thompson, Mississippi State transfer, two years of eligibility
As for Thompson, he’ll be the last of the three transfers to join virtual team meetings.
Thompson will join team meetings in mid-June once his final class at Mississippi State finishes up. He’s been unable to participate in meetings since his commitment, and it will be close to another month before the quarterback is added into the mix.
It’s unclear how much this might impact the quarterback battle, as Brennan Armstrong continues to participate in team meetings, but Thompson will have multiple months with the team prior to the season’s scheduled start in September. Virginia’s first game comes against Georgia on Sept. 7.
Thompson can play in 2020.
“In addition to Brennan Armstrong, [who] we already love, we get the chance to now welcome Keytaon Thompson to our program,” Mendenhall said in a Twitter video on May 1. “That just increases our chances to have the season we’re all hoping for.”
