Imagine Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal coming to Charlottesville just to play each other in an exhibition match.
It would be pretty awesome, right?
That’s the rough equivalent of what will be happening on Wednesday when pro squash players Paul “Superman” Coll and Miguel “The Colombian Cannonball” Rodriguez — two of the best players in the world — square off at the Boar’s Head Sports Club at 7 p.m.
Coll, a New Zealand native, is the reigning French Open champion. Rodriguez, who hails from Colombia, is the reigning British Open champ.
The longtime friends and rivals have won close to three dozen world titles between them.
“They’re two of the most explosive, dynamic guys on the tour right now,” said Dean Russell, the head squash pro at Boar’s Head. “They are legitimately human-highlight reels. If you watch the world tour highlights, it’s comprised of them. They fly around the court diving and have unreal pick-up and shot-making skills.”
The McArthur Squash Center at the Boar’s Head, which was recently expanded, is widely considered the best squash venue in the United States and one of the best in the world.
“The idea was to bring world-class talent to a world-class facility and to try and expose the greater Charlottesville community to squash,” Russell said. “It’s a lifetime sport, there’s no better workout you can get in such a short amount of time and it’s also great for kids’ coordination.”
The festivities begin with a clinic at 5:30 p.m. that will be put on by Coll and Rodriguez. That will be followed by matches between UVa men’s and women’s players and Russell and assistant pro Stephen O’Dwyer (former tour players themselves).
Coll and Rodriguez will be using their match — billed as “Mayhem at McArthur” — as a warmup to the upcoming U.S. Open.
“This will be the highest level of play that has ever come to McArthur,” Russell said. “Pride and bragging rights will be at stake.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Boar's Head Sports Club, online at boarsheadresort.com or by calling (855) 220-6620.
