Virginia seniors Sammy Mueller and Ashley Stilo were named to the 2020 Inside Lacrosse Media All-American Team on Tuesday. Despite a shortened season, Mueller earned second team honors, while Stilo earned honorable mention accolades.
Mueller’s honor marks the third time she’s earned All-American status in her career. She led the Cavaliers with 28 points this season, scoring 21 goals while dishing out seven assists. In her career, Mueller ranks sixth in goals scored in program history with an impressive 165 goals.
The senior also led the ACC in ground balls when the shortened season came to an end. That marks the second time in as many years that Mueller led the conference in that category.
Stilo’s honor represents the first All-American accolade of her career. She started for the Wahoos this season and starred defensively. Stilo was especially adept at forcing turnovers, and she created four in a loss to Duke.
When the season ended, UVa was 5-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play. Despite the abrupt end to the year and a losing conference record, Virginia was ranked No. 12 nationally in its loss to Duke. The ACC entered the season as one of the deepest conferences in the country, and the Cavaliers were expected to be nationally ranked for much of the season.
The NCAA granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility Monday, giving both Mueller and Stilo the option to return to Charlottesville next season.
