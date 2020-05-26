Tyler Wilson, a former Virginia Cavalier, was one of the top pitchers in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2018 and 2019. Wilson started 2020 with his worst start as a pitcher in the KBO, allowing seven runs and failing to finish the fifth inning.
In his three starts since, Wilson has been dominant.
That dominance continued Tuesday with a shutout performance, which earned him his first victory of the 2020 season.
Wilson tossed six scoreless frames — his first shutout start of the season — allowing just two hits and zero walks in the LG Twins' 3-0 victory. He struck out three batters and threw 81 pitches in the outing.
After a few games of minimal run support, the LG Twins finally gave Wilson enough runs to pick up a victory Tuesday. The game entered the sixth inning tied 0-0, but the Twins scored two runs in the top half of the frame to help Wilson come out with a win.
The Twins added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. The victory continues a solid run for LG, which sits at 12-6 overall. The Twins currently sit in second place in the 10-team league.
Wilson’s ERA dropped to 4.18 on the year through 23 1/3 innings pitched. He’s struck out 18 batters and only walked seven, while allowing 17 hits.
Since his rocky first outing, Wilson’s ERA is 1.89 over 19 innings pitched. He’s allowed just 10 hits over those 19 innings while striking out 16.
The former UVa standout and MLB pitcher is finding his groove as the 2020 baseball season continues in South Korea.
