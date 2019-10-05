ATLANTA — Sam Howell threw four touchdown passes and North Carolina suffered no letdown from last week's narrow loss to the nation's No. 1 team, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Howell, a freshman making his sixth career start, completed 33 of 51 passes for a career-high 376 yards as North Carolina piled up a season-high 587 yards of total offense and Javonte Williams ran 17 times for a career-high 138 yards and a TD.
The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won the game convincingly, going up 24-7 early in the final period on Howell's 18-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown in the left corner of the end zone and 31-15 on the next possession when tight end Garrett Watson caught a short pass near the right sideline and scored a 16-yard touchdown.
Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2) has lost three straight with the nation's lowest-scoring offense and had gone seven quarters without a touchdown before cutting the lead to 17-7 in the third quarter.
LOUISVILLE 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 39
Blanton Creque's 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining edged Louisville past Boston College for a wild 41-39 victory on Saturday that ended a nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak.
Shortly after Aaron Boumerhi's 45-yard field goal with 3:32 left put the Eagles ahead 39-38, the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) drove 52 yards in eight plays for Creque's line drive that sailed through the uprights. BC (3-3, 1-2) drove to its 42 before turning the ball over on downs with two seconds left, sparking a celebration as Louisville emerged from the shootout with its first conference win since beating Syracuse in November 2017.
The schools combined for 1,227 yards, most of it passing in a contest that matched the ACC's top two rushing attacks. Louisville gained the edge 664-563, helped by those final yards ending with Creque's second field goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.