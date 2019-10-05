ATLANTA — Sam Howell threw four touchdown passes and North Carolina suffered no letdown from last week's narrow loss to the nation's No. 1 team, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Howell, a freshman making his sixth career start, completed 33 of 51 passes for a career-high 376 yards as North Carolina piled up a season-high 587 yards of total offense and Javonte Williams ran 17 times for a career-high 138 yards and a TD.

The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won the game convincingly, going up 24-7 early in the final period on Howell's 18-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown in the left corner of the end zone and 31-15 on the next possession when tight end Garrett Watson caught a short pass near the right sideline and scored a 16-yard touchdown.

Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2) has lost three straight with the nation's lowest-scoring offense and had gone seven quarters without a touchdown before cutting the lead to 17-7 in the third quarter.

LOUISVILLE 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 39

Blanton Creque's 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining edged Louisville past Boston College for a wild 41-39 victory on Saturday that ended a nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak.

Shortly after Aaron Boumerhi's 45-yard field goal with 3:32 left put the Eagles ahead 39-38, the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) drove 52 yards in eight plays for Creque's line drive that sailed through the uprights. BC (3-3, 1-2) drove to its 42 before turning the ball over on downs with two seconds left, sparking a celebration as Louisville emerged from the shootout with its first conference win since beating Syracuse in November 2017.

The schools combined for 1,227 yards, most of it passing in a contest that matched the ACC's top two rushing attacks. Louisville gained the edge 664-563, helped by those final yards ending with Creque's second field goal.

