The Albemarle girls basketball team opened the season with a bang two weeks ago with a big nondistrict victory over Harrisonburg in its season opener.
Coach Rachel Proudfoot’s team began Jefferson District play with an equally impressive feat Friday night, earning a decisive 48-34 home victory over Western Albemarle.
Freshman Sylvie Jackson and sophomore Amaya Pendleton scored 14 points apiece to help the Patriots knock off the reigning Jefferson District champions.
Proudfoot was pleased with the poise that her underclassman backcourt showed, especially down the stretch.
“Sophomore and freshman just not giving up on either end of the court was really big for us, using their athleticism and being smart,” Proudfoot said.
Albemarle (2-2, 1-0 Jefferson District) set the tone early in the game, jumping out to a 12-5 lead on a pullup jumper from Jackson with 6:05 left in the quarter.
Western Albemarle (4-1, 0-1) answered with a 7-0 run that included a trey from Kayleigh Long to take a 14-12 lead with 4:08 left in the half. The Patriots didn’t back down and closed the half on a 7-0 run, including an Erin Strider trey and a layup from Jackson to take a 19-15 lead at intermission.
The third quarter belonged to the Warriors, who took advantage of their height advantage inside. Sydney Sherman scored six points and Caity Driver added four free throws as Western Albemarle took a 25-23 lead with 3:16 left in the third quarter.
The Patriots didn’t back down. Pendleton and Jackson both scored points in transition to help AHS regain the lead, 27-25, with one quarter to play.
“When we stay calm, we run some great team offensive sets, some great screens,” Proudfoot said. “I thought for us to close out in each quarter and for us to focus on the nets and close that out, that was important for us.”
Proudfoot encouraged her team to focus on their defensive principals and limiting Western to just one shot per possession.
‘A lot of their points came off misses and inside the paint, so we focused on rebounding and not giving up second-chance opportunities,” Proudfoot said. “Boxing out the shooter and the weak-side defender was big, but we’re still working on it.”
The fourth quarter was all Albemarle.
Proudfoot’s team opened the stanza with an 11-3 run to stretch the lead to double figures. Jamie Rademacher keyed the run with a big 3-pointer and Jackson found Pendleton on a perfectly executed pick and roll for an easy bucket and a 38-28 lead with 4:13 left.
The Patriots then sealed the win from the free-throw line as they sank 7 of 10 from the charity stripe in the final three minutes to put the game out of reach.
Strider tallied eight points in the win for Albemarle, while Rademacher chipped in five more.
Sherman scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half to lead Western Albemarle. Driver tallied eight points and Kaylyn Pelletier added five more in the loss.
For Proudfoot, this win that will motivate them heading into district play.
“We started with a bang to beat Harrisonburg this year,” Proudfoot said. “To come out in the first district game against your rival team, I think that’s going to give us a lot of confidence.”
