A few weeks ago, Virginia seemed headed toward the unenviable fate of becoming a reigning national champion to qualify for the NIT the following year. After 11 wins in their past 12 games, the Cavaliers won’t miss out on the most prestigious tournament in March.
UVa’s NCAA Tournament destination will remain unknown until Sunday evening, but the Cavaliers are a lock to make the field. With the field of 68 becoming official in a matter of days, there’s plenty information out there about where the Cavaliers will fall into the picture.
Let’s take a closer look at UVa’s NCAA Tournament resume.
On-court product
Few teams enter this week playing as well as Virginia. The Cavaliers have won eight games in a row, and 11 of their last 12 contests. Duke, Florida State and Louisville all fell to Virginia during the Cavaliers’ hot stretch.
The Wahoos are winning close games with regularity. They’re playing some of their best basketball of the season after a rocky stretch of close defeats early in ACC play.
“I think we have improved and played better, maybe not a ton better, but we have improved a little bit,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “We were close then, and we’re close now. There’s never that big a difference really between being successful and not.”
Regardless of the scoring margins, the Cavaliers enter the ACC Tournament on the upswing. Clutch finishes have the Wahoos winning at a better clip than any team in the league since February.
“Coach has been doing a lot of that late-game type of stuff in practice, and like a lot more on our defense against our scout team,” Virginia guard Kody Stattmann said. “I think it’s just our toughness in the last two or three minutes, and that comes from practice and the experience as well.”
Metrics
The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee loves it some metrics.
Whether it’s the NET rankings, KenPom or one of the many other formulas out there, the group loves to rank teams using data. That’s not a bad thing, and it also gives us plebeians a chance to estimate where teams may fall in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Virginia entered Tuesday morning ranked 42nd in the NET and 44th in KenPom. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index puts Virginia at No. 37.
These metrics give us a good idea of where Virginia stands. The Cavaliers are well inside the NCAA Tournament field, but right now, they’re not looking like a team in the mix for a top-2 seed like most second-place ACC teams usually are.
It’s unlikely any losses the rest of the way will dramatically hurt Virginia’s metrics, especially on a neutral floor to quality foes.
Seed projections
Bracketmatrix.com compiles a giant list of the most reputable brackets in the country and creates a spreadsheet of each team’s average seeding. As of Tuesday morning, UVa was in the 6 and 7 seed range.
A few brackets sent the Cavaliers to Cleveland as a 6 seed. Some brackets had Michigan State as the potential 3 seed that could meet the Cavaliers in the second round.
A few brackets gave the Cavaliers a 5 seed, and even fewer gave Virginia an 8 seed. The Cavaliers appear closer to a 5 seed than an 8 seed.
Greensboro’s opportunities
The ACC Tournament gives Virginia chances to improve its resume in the days before Selection Sunday. Potential quarterfinal opponent Notre Dame ranks 56th in the NET, and Louisville ranks eighth, according to the metric. A semifinal battle on a neutral floor against the Cardinals could prove critical for the Cavaliers’ chances of earning a 5 seed.
Wins over Notre Dame, Louisville and either Duke or Florida State in the ACC Championship could propel the Cavaliers to as high up as a 3 seed should a few results break their way.
“You just want to play at this time of year as well as you can,” Bennett said.
UVa’s NCAA Tournament berth seems like a sure thing thanks to stellar results of late, but seeding is up in the air. A few wins in Greensboro could put the Cavaliers in prime position heading into Selection Sunday.
