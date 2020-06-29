Starting on July 4, 24 teams will compete in a $1 million winner-take-all basketball tournament. Dubbed “The Basketball Tournament” and also known as “TBT,” the event will be fully quarantined and take place in Ohio.
Originally, University of Virginia alumni planned to form a team to compete in the event. It would’ve been the first UVa alumni team to participate in the competition, which began in 2014. Due to COVID-19, the Cavaliers’ squad dropped out at the beginning of the month.
“We just were like, ‘Let’s just wait and see what happens here,’” Thomas Rogers, a former UVa men’s basketball player who spearheaded the team’s efforts to enter the tournament, said. “This is our first year, and we wanted to make a good impression on the guys that are playing. We want it to be a good experience for them.”
Given the importance of health in this year’s tournament, the TBT experience is much different than other years. Tournament organizers are taking measures to ensure players don’t spread the virus. That means those competing need to take a COVID-19 test a week before their arrival in Ohio.
When teams arrive on June 30, everyone is tested again. Team members then quarantine in a hotel before taking another test on July 4. The event begins after that, with only players who tested negative allowed to compete. Players are expected to quarantine and isolate for the duration of the 10-day tournament.
“It’s really like 14 days, completely quarantined with no friends or family in a hotel room by yourself,” Rogers said. “That just didn’t sound like a really enjoyable experience to me.”
Add in one of the team’s marquee players, Akil Mitchell, competing in a league in Israel, and the team would’ve needed to scramble to put together a deep and competitive roster. With only 24 teams being admitted into the field, there was a chance UVa’s squad might not have been selected for the event if their top players couldn’t attend.
Being a first-time team in TBT comes as a challenge. Being a first-time team amid the COVID-19 pandemic brings even more obstacles.
Originally, Virginia’s team planned on competing in the Washington D.C. region of the event. Before COVID-19 hit, Rogers and company expected big crowds to watch former Wahoos compete for prize money. Roughly $150,000 of the winnings, should UVa’s alumni team had won, would’ve gone to Malcolm Brogdon’s Hoops2o, which is a part of Chris Long’s Waterboys initiative.
Rogers wanted to have former UVa players, like Brogdon, involved in the event. Whether it was as an adviser or mentor, the team hoped former players would support the team during the event. That’s much harder when the event is taking place with strict isolation rules.
The team’s goal for the event was to generate excitement about UVa basketball during a time when there’s usually no basketball. Instead, the NBA plans to return in late July, giving fans a rare look at competitive basketball deep into the summer.
UVa’s alumni team doesn’t view this year’s tournament as a lost cause, though. Missing out on this year’s event means the group just has to wait a year to join the event. Rogers hopes fans will be allowed to watch next year and the tournament will once again return to its 64-team format.
Assuming that’s the case, expect the UVa alumni team to make its TBT debut next summer.
“I like to play the odds, and the odds are that next year is a 64-team tournament with more of our good players available,” Rogers said. “I like our chances.”
