Bronco Mendenhall thinks there will be a fall football season. When his Virginia Cavaliers return to the field, they have their work cut out for them.
Three of Virginia’s first five games come against teams likely to enter the season ranked. Clemson may enter the season No. 1 overall, while Georgia is a top-10 caliber team, and UNC will likely find a spot in the preseason top 25.
All three teams feature solid quarterbacks, with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and UNC’s Sam Howell among the best in the ACC.
It’s no surprise Clemson and UNC are expected to be among the ACC’s best squads, as the best college football teams usually feature extremely productive quarterbacks. As Bryce Perkins showed in his two seasons at UVa, quarterback play can elevate a team to new heights.
Arguably the biggest question mark surrounding UVa entering the 2020 season and critical early contests against top-25 caliber teams is its passing attack. Who will be Virginia’s starting quarterback and who will he throw to?
There’s plenty to be sorted out at wide receiver heading into 2020, but the quarterback competition is expected to be a two-man race between returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong and Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson. The athletic transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately as a graduate transfer.
Heading into the spring, Armstrong seemed like the clear-cut favorite to start. Thompson’s addition adds significant competition for the starting role.
By adding Thomspon, Mendenhall created a situation he felt was necessary.
“I simply don’t believe you can win the ACC Coastal or win the ACC or have a successful football program without two very good quarterbacks,” Mendenhall said. “I loved the situation we had with Bryce [Perkins] and Brennan, and now I really like the situation we have with Brennan and Keytaon.”
Last season, when UVa won the ACC Coastal, offensive coordinator Robert Anae called plays differently with Armstrong healthy. When Armstrong missed a few games due to injury, the Cavaliers were more cautious with Perkins as the starter. They called fewer designed runs and aimed to keep Perkins out of harm’s way when possible.
The offense didn't generate as many explosive plays.
With quarterback runs playing an important role in UVa’s offense when led by Perkins, a healthy second quarterback meant the Wahoos could call plays aggressively and find consistent offensive success.
The addition of Thompson makes the coaching staff feel like it has two starting-caliber quarterbacks on its roster.
Armstrong is taking the addition of Thompson well. Mendenhall says Armstrong's demeanor and approach haven’t altered.
“Brennan is confident, that’s one of his greatest strengths, and he loves competition,” Mendenhall said. “He really doesn’t acknowledge anyone else. He focuses on what he can control.”
For Armstrong, that means he focuses on staying in shape and going through virtual team meetings. Thompson won’t join UVa’s team meetings until mid-June, when he finishes up his final class at Mississippi State.
When Thompson does join the squad, he’ll immediately be thrust into a competition for the starting job. The dual-threat player saw decent chunks of playing time for Mississippi State in both 2017 and 2018 before seeing his role reduced in 2019.
Thompson made plays when he was on the field, scoring 18 career touchdowns, including 10 on the ground.
Armstrong, on the other hand, knows offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s system, and he’s a dynamic player in his own right. He’ll have a chance to win the job.
The battle for the starting role won’t fully play out until restrictions around COVID-19 ease and UVa can take the field for practices, but Thompson’s addition helps shed light on what Mendenhall wants from his quarterbacks. Mendenhall wants at least two starting-caliber players, and he wants to develop a clear future at the position.
Thompson will be on the roster through the end of the 2021 season. Armstrong stays through the end of the 2022 season. Ira Armstead, an incoming freshman, will be around through 2023 or longer if he redshirts. The Cavaliers have multiple quarterback prospects in their 2021 class who will join the mix in coming seasons.
Much to Mendenhall’s delight, the Cavaliers are starting to develop depth and a line of succession at quarterback.
“It’s eluded us to this point, but that is our hope,” Mendenhall said. “We prefer to develop from within and have great succession planning, and to this point we haven’t had the quality and volume of young quarterbacks to develop in that succession.”
