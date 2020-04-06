Michael Pittman created the Twitter account “@WahooBasketball” back in 2010 to retweet UVa news and interact with fans about the Virginia men’s basketball program. When he made the account, he figured it would be a fun way to discuss the Wahoos.
The account has turned into something much more personal.
Pittman owns Café By The Bay in Deltaville, Virginia. With COVID-19 hurting the small business, which relies on the warmer weather to bring in a steady customer flow, Pittman decided to team up with a friend who prints t-shirts to make a few shirts for the shop. He posted on the @WahooBasketball Twitter account sharing his situation and discussing his four employees who rely on that paycheck.
While the café isn’t Pittman’s main source of income, it is vital to his four dedicated employees. In less than a week, Pittman received over 100 t-shirt orders.
“It’s really, really touching,” Pittman said. “It really is. It choked me up.”
Pittman’s four employees were dumbfounded and grateful for the support. As he told them about the influx of orders, they were shocked to see the small business generating so much attention.
“I had to explain it to them,” Pittman said. “They couldn’t wrap their head around it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, we just got out 75th order,’ and they’re like, ‘Mike, who is buying them?’”
The customers come from all over. Most customers have a connection to UVa and either follow Pittman’s Twitter account or saw his tweet retweeted in their feed.
Some, however, are even Virginia Tech fans. Someone tweeted Pittman, saying, “Good looking shirt. Just purchased. Best of luck from a Hokie!”
One buyer is Cynthia Coleman, a 1992 alumna from UVa. Coleman’s husband went to Virginia Tech, and her son, Henry Coleman, is a Duke men’s basketball commit. Coleman grew up in a small town in Virginia, and she resonated with the café in Deltaville.
A loyal UVa supporter, Coleman isn’t surprised in the slightest to see people helping out fellow Cavaliers. She mentioned seeing GoFundMe pages throughout the last week, including one to support Aramark workers out of a job, as the UVa community comes together online to support those in need.
“It’s just absolutely incredible, but not surprising,” Coleman said. “That’s what we do at UVa.”
A 2019 alumna, Adeline Sandridge, also bought a t-shirt. The recent graduate grew up a UVa basketball fan, and her fandom only increased during her time on grounds. Add in experiences going to the Deltaville area in the past, and she couldn’t pass up the chance to help out the small business.
“Any little bit helps, and I think that was the coolest part too is just knowing that even from afar, even from Twitter, you can support somebody and help keep their business going in a time like this,” Sandridge said.
Discussing UVa sports on Twitter frequently divulges into jokes or conversations about the men’s basketball team’s lineup or where the team might fall in the NCAA Tournament field.
This particular interaction went much deeper than sports.
“It’s really more than sports and more about connecting people to one another and really sharing that shared UVa spirit that we all find so special,” Sandridge said.
This isn’t the first time the account has helped Pittman through a challenging time. On Selection Sunday in 2013, Pittman’s twins were born about three months early. The Cavaliers fell just shy of the NCAA Tournament that season and were not included in the field on Selection Sunday, as they tried to develop into a powerhouse men’s basketball program on the national stage.
Despite slightly less fanfare surrounding the program at the time, Pittman posted about his experience on his Twitter account and was floored by the support from fans.
“All these UVa fans, that are people I’ve never met, were super invested in it and messaging me for updates, asking if they could help in any way or could they send stuff up to the hospital where we were staying, and it just really blew me away,” Pittman said.
Seven years later, UVa fans still have Pittman’s back.
Pittman is unsure how things might play out with the café, but he says each order comes out to be about the equivalent of 3-5 sandwiches purchased. The support of Virginia fans truly impacts Pittman’s café and the four employees reliant on the business.
From cities across Virginia to places in South Carolina, there’s likely to be a significant increase in Café By The Bay apparel worn across the country this summer.
“Ultimately, that small town piece is what drew me in, and I had to help,” Coleman said. “I’m looking forward to receiving my Café By The Bay t-shirt, and I’m gonna wear it proudly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.