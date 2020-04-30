Michael Green, a three-star linebacker from Williamsburg, announced his verbal commitment to the Virginia football program on Thursday. He joins Virginia’s rapidly growing 2021 recruiting class.
UCF and Virginia Tech were among the other FBS programs to offer Green, who ultimately chose the Cavaliers.
Green, who plays for Lafayette High School, becomes the 10th member of Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class and the fifth player to commit to the Cavaliers in the past 10 days. He’s the third member of the 10-player class from Virginia.
Including Green, the Cavaliers have added four defensive players in the past 10 days, with quarterback Jacob Rodriguez being the lone offensive addition. Rodriguez is a dual-threat option from Texas.
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Green brings ideal size to the linebacker position. He’s the first linebacker commitment in Virginia’s 2021 class. UVa has added three defensive backs and a defensive end in addition to Green.
The athletic player from Virginia also plays tight end in high school. On both offense and defense, Green flashes tremendous speed. As a linebacker, he’s fast enough to hold his own in coverage. He’s also speedy enough to chase down running backs.
Green’s size and strength allows him to overwhelm high school offensive linemen. The blend of speed, size and strength make Green a disruptive linebacker at the high school level.
With a lengthy frame, there’s room for Green to become stronger and add size at UVa as he develops into a Power 5 linebacker.
