Facilities are all the rage in college athletics.
Whether it’s a fancy weight room, a team lounge or a new arena or stadium, recruiting becomes easier when coaches can offer top-tier facilities.
For the University of Virginia’s men’s and women’s golf programs, the facilities just received a major upgrade.
Davis Love III, a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour, and Love Golf Design recently redesigned Birdwood Golf Course at Boar’s Head Resort. The new and improved facility will include an 18-hole course that stretches out to more than 7,000 yards from the tips. There’s also a six-hole par-3 course, a putting course and an updated practice facility.
The new Birdwood Golf Course opened to the public Wednesday.
While UVa’s teams aren’t in Charlottesville due to COVID-19, the players and coaches are eager to return to grounds to check out the new course and practice area.
“To be honest, it’s really challenging to have this incredible facility that we can’t quite step foot on yet, but we’re really proud that UVa is being very cautious about testing all of our student-athletes for COVID and even staff members before we can get back out there,” Ria Scott, the head coach of UVa’s women’s team, said.
Understandably, Virginia plans on gradually bringing athletes back to grounds. When the golf teams return, they’ll compete at one of the better courses in the ACC.
“It’s the best in our conference from what I know and one of the best in the country, so it’s a real game changer for the teams,” Scott said. “One of the things that I’ve said is I’m so proud of how UVa has been willing to adapt with facility needs, even with Olympic sports.”
Bowen Sargent, the head coach of UVa’s men’s golf team, echoed Scott’s thoughts on the new course.
“It’s nothing but a positive, obviously,” Sargent said. “To put that much money into the golf programs — in total it’s probably well over $21 million — when you add a new golf course, a new building, practice short-game area, it’s pretty impressive. Our guys are going to have a lot to work with.”
Unlike sports such as basketball or football, the playing field changes week to week for golfers. In basketball, the rims are 10 feet high. In football, the field stretches 100 yards. In golf, each tournament features a different course of varying length and difficulty.
Playing a challenging home course with several different practice areas becomes a major advantage. For example, if a player struggles with shots from about 100-125 yards, the six-hole par-3 course can serve as an ideal practice area. Few Division I programs have the luxury of using a facility as nice as UVa’s new course and practice areas.
The facility is a bonus that can help both of UVa’s golf programs take a leap from good to great.
The men’s team reached the No. 1 ranking nationally, per Golfstat, for the first time in program history in 2017. The group finished a program-best 10th at the NCAA Championships that season. UVa made its 12th consecutive postseason appearance in 2019.
On the women’s side, the Cavaliers finished 14th at the NCAAs in Scott's first season at the helm in 2018-19. UVa finished the year as a top-20 squad.
While the results in Scott’s second season were up and down, the Cavaliers return a team loaded with young talent. She’s excited about what the future holds as she aims to build Virginia into a national title threat.
Clearly, both programs are good.
With the majority of UVa’s athletic programs competing for championships, the men’s and women’s golf programs aim to take a step forward, though. There’s a difference between finishing in the top 15 in the country and moving into the top 5.
The improved facilities can help the Cavaliers make that jump.
“We’re gonna have all we need and then some,” men’s golfer Andrew Orischak said. “We’ll have all the resources we need to get better, and it’s just gonna be a lot of fun going to practice every day.”
