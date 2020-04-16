The WNBA will take center stage in the sports world Friday night when its draft airs on ESPN at 7 p.m.
The draft will be held virtually due to COVID-19, but the league’s 12 teams will partake in the three-round event, meaning 36 up-and-coming players take a step closer toward their dreams of competing in the WNBA.
One of those prospects is Virginia’s Jocelyn Willoughby. The 6-foot wing led the ACC in scoring at 19.2 points per game this season and averaged 7.7 rebounds per contest. She’s also one of the better 3-point shooters in the country.
“Jocelyn will get drafted,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “The question is just going to be where.”
Willoughby is set to become the first UVa player selected in the WNBA Draft since Monica Wright went second overall in the 2010 draft. Willoughby’s projected draft location varies, but most experts place her in the early or middle part of the second round.
Ben Dull, a women’s basketball writer who contributes to High Post Hoops, BBall Index and The Basketball Writers, took Willoughby off the board at No. 10 in his latest mock draft. He sent Willoughby to the Phoenix Mercury.
While Dull admitted some might consider Willoughby going in the first round to be a reach, he believes her shooting, defense and size make her an ideal candidate to join a team like Phoenix, which is in need of a contributor on the wing.
“Jocelyn had an awesome season,” Dull said. “She’s knocking down the jump shot. Obviously, it’s important. We beat it to death with everyone, right? But it is important because when you’re the No. 1 option in college — and obviously almost no one is going to do that in the same way at the next level — you have to be able to be a complementary player, and a big part of that is can you be a threat, are people going to care if you’re just standing there on the wing?”
That’s where Willoughby’s shooting provides tremendous value. The UVa star shot 38.8% from the 3-point line over her four-year career and that number comes even with a sub-par shooting season as a freshman. She made just 20.5% of her 3-point shots in her first collegiate season.
Over the next three seasons, she made a combined 111 shots from beyond the arc and shot at least 39.8% from 3-point range in each of those seasons. She also shot at least 85% from the free-throw line in her final three seasons.
For comparison, only six WNBA players shot above 40% from the 3-point line in the last regular season.
“I think definitely her game translates,” Lobo said. “Her body translates. She can score at a high clip and high efficiency from the three-point line. She can take it to the basket. She's got a good frame. She's a good finisher. She gets to the free throw line. A lot of potential.”
According to both Lobo and Dull, teams want potential. Many of the best women’s basketball players also play overseas during the WNBA offseason to maximize their earning potential. They also develop their skills in those leagues. WNBA teams want prospects with potential to come in and contribute, while also developing into elite professional players.
Given the size of the league, it’s hard to make a WNBA roster. There are only 12 teams, whereas men’s players who turn pro have a chance to land on one of 30 NBA teams or a G-League team.
Women’s players don’t have that luxury.
“You’re not turning over that many roster spots because it’s a smaller league, so players 8-12 on a roster, they’re better than the players in the final spot in other leagues,” Dull said.
Willoughby knows her work is cut out for her once she joins a WNBA team. The league is filled with the best women’s basketball players in the world and just the process of earning a roster spot, even as a first-round pick, is a challenge.
“There’s going to be a lot of elite players and just talent across the board, veterans, rookies, international players,” Willoughby said. “For me, it’s really looking at myself in the mirror and being solid and knowing what I can do, what value I can give and just being solid and consistent in those things.”
For Willoughby, that means efficient offense and competitive defense will be at the forefront of how she contributes to a team.
Tina Thompson, Willoughby’s coach at Virginia, knows what it takes to succeed in the WNBA. The No. 1 pick in the 1997 WNBA Draft, Thompson won four WNBA Championships and made nine WNBA All-Star Game appearances, including one as recently as 2013.
Thompson believes Willoughby has what it takes to succeed in the WNBA in large part due to the wing’s demeanor.
“She’s one of those players that whatever opportunities she’s gonna be given, she’s gonna take advantage of that, but also can have the understanding to be patient and wait her turn,” Thompson said.
Willoughby’s turn to star in the WNBA might be years away, but her turn to take the spotlight as a WNBA Draft pick comes Friday night.
After that, she wants to make sure she makes the opportunity given to her by a WNBA franchise last.
“I want to be able to play in the WNBA,” Willoughby said. “It means so much because there [are] so many people vying for those few limited spots.”
