After four stellar seasons in Charlottesville, former Virginia attacker Michael Kraus was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League Draft on Wednesday.
The Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, a team joining the league in 2020, selected Kraus. The 2020 season will be the professional league's second and the first with the Waterdogs in the seven-team league.
In four seasons at UVa, Kraus finished his career with 131 goals and 109 assists in 55 games. The attacker tallied 14 goals and 12 assists in six games in 2020 before the season was cut short. He became one of the top players in the nation during his collegiate career and scored 39 goals in Virginia’s 2019 national championship season.
The second season of the PLL was set to begin in May, but the league changed its course due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of holding its second season, the league will host a 16-day quarantine tournament beginning on July 25. The format will feature group play followed by a single-elimination tournament.
All players, coaches and people involved with the tournament will remain in one location throughout the 16-day event. The location is yet to be announced.
There will also be widespread testing of everyone involved to ensure players who test positive won’t play in the event.
Kraus’ first season in the league won’t be traditional, but the PLL made a plan to have a season in some capacity.
