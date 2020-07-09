Paul Kosanovich planned to play summer league baseball in Palm Springs, California. The Virginia pitcher would’ve competed in the Southern California Collegiate Baseball League.
COVID-19 changed those plans.
Looking for other playing options, Kosanovich learned of a one-month league hosted in Ranger, Texas.
Initially, Kosanovich debated whether he should join the league in a small Texas town or stay home to work out and throw when possible. After conversations with his parents, Kosanovich decided he wanted to keep the competitive juices flowing.
The town in Texas with a population of only about 2,500 became the right-hander’s home starting in early June. The Palm Springs Collegiate League wraps up play Friday, with players departing Saturday.
Being a California native, Kosanovich made the 19-hour drive to Texas with a friend also competing in the league. The long road trip was worth it, according to the pitcher.
“Just playing again is awesome, plain and simple,” Kosanovich said. “Obviously not being at a competition and losing the season, it sucks and it makes you really appreciate what you had before. Just getting a chance to be out there again is awesome.”
It’s been a productive month for Kosanovich, who had logged 26 1/3 innings through Wednesday’s action. In those innings, the Virginia reliever started three games and appeared in relief four times. He leads the league in strikeouts with 50, while also sporting a remarkable 1.03 ERA.
Kosanovich hasn’t allowed a run in his last 14 1/3 innings, and he’s struck out 33 batters in that span. He tossed a seven-inning, complete-game shutout in a recent victory. He allowed three hits and struck out 15.
The competition level in the league is mixed, according to Kosanovich, but even against inferior foes, his numbers pop. Of the 79 outs he’s recorded, 63.3% have come via strikeout.
“My strikeout numbers are up,” Kosanovich said. “There are some guys who haven’t done much, but there’s some good players in this league, and it just kind of proves to myself the work that I’ve put in, and how everything’s going with my pitches, and how everything’s moving that I’m kind of earning these.”
He enters every game with the intention of hitting his spots and working on his pitches. It doesn’t matter where the batter attends college or the quality of the hitter at the plate, Kosanovich is focused on his game.
As he took the mound one game for an early start, he caught himself feeling complacent and lacking the energy he usually brings to the mound. He quickly altered his mindset, forcing himself to focus and engage mentally.
Living in a dorm in a small Texas town in the summer could cause boredom or a slip in focus. Kosanovich doesn’t want to be the guy taking the experience for granted.
“It’s one of those things where if you embrace it, you’re going to do nothing but get better because all you have to do is play baseball,” Kosanovich said, “but if you just sit here every day and think, ‘Oh, why did I come out here? I’m in the dorms, this sucks’ then you’re not here for the right reasons.”
Kosanovich, who will return to Virginia for a redshirt senior season, used the month to work on his pitches in game competition. He feels confident in his fastball and slider, and his changeup worked well in his last start as a swing-and-miss pitch. He even mixed in a few curveballs to keep hitters off balance in the 15-strikeout performance.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound pitcher with long blonde hair dominates the Texas summer league amid a global pandemic. He’s embraced living in a dorm and the one-month baseball grind in intense heat — the projected high for Friday’s championship is 98 degrees.
It’s unusual, but it’s still baseball.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Kosanovich said. “With everything going on right now, just the opportunity to be at a remote place where it’s strictly just playing baseball.”
