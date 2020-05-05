Two former Virginia men's lacrosse players heard their named called in the Major League Lacrosse Draft on Monday night.
Senior attackman Michael Kraus was chosen by the Connecticut Hammerheads with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, while midfielder Justin Schwenk was taken by the Philadelphia Barrage with the 39th overall pick.
Kraus, a New Canaan, Connecticut native, is the first selection in the history of the Connecticut Hammerheads franchise, which is slated play its inaugural MLL season in 2020.
Kraus became the 21st UVa Virginia player to be taken in the first round of the MLL Draft, which is tied with Syracuse for the most in history. Kraus, who had 14 goals and 12 assists in six games this past season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had the option to return for another season at Virginia after the NCAA granted eligibility relief for spring sports athletes, but chose to turn professional.
Kraus tallied 240 points (131 goals, 109 assists) in his Virginia career, which ranks No. 4 in school history. He also is one of only four players in UVa history to record 100 goals and 100 assists in his career.
Schwenk joined Kraus in the MLL ranks after being taken by the Barrage during the seventh round of the draft.
Schwenk, who spent three seasons at Virginia after transferring from Monmouth, set the UVa single-season record for faceoff wins in 2018 with 242 and led the ACC with a 59.8 faceoff winning percentage. He joins a Barrage franchise that is returning to the MLL after folding following the 2008 season.
Yale standout TD Ierlan was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft by the New York Lizards.
New 'Hoos
The Virginia women's soccer team has unveiled its 10-person recruiting class, which is ranked second nationally by Top Drawer Soccer.
The class includes two players (defender Samar Guidry and forward Lia Godfrey) that are ranked in the top 10 nationally. The rest of the class includes Sarah Brunner, Maggie Fralin, Peyton Goldthwaite, Brianna Jablonowski, Elaine Rouse, Laughlin Ryan, Alexis Theoret and Purdue transfer Sarah Clark.
"This class has tremendous potential to impact our program both in the short and long term, as there is a great blend of motivated, competitive, driven, thoughtful and talented athletes," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We are looking forward to the day they can officially join our program and cannot wait to introduce them to our great fans in and around our soccer community in earnest this fall.”
The recruiting class will join a Virginia program that returns 21 players from last year’s team that went 17-2-3 and reached the No.1 ranking in the country during the season.
Academic honors
Three Virginia wrestlers have been named Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Redshirt juniors Jay Aiello and Louie Hayes and redshirt freshman Justin McCoy were part of a group of 183 wrestlers from 66 different schools to earn the distinction.
Aiello, who won the ACC championship at 197 pounds this past season, is completing a degree in economics. Hayes, who also was named a Scholar All-American following the 2018 season, is completing a degree in media studies and has been accepted to a masters program in the McIntire School of Commerce. McCoy is working toward a degree in kinesiology.
