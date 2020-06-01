Theresa Matthews’ family playfully joked in March that her dream job of working in the fan engagement side of sports could be rendered irrelevant by COVID-19.
In the subsequent months, sports across the U.S. screeched to a halt and the future of mass gatherings at sporting events remains largely uncertain. Matthews graduated in May, and now she’s on the search for a job in sports that she knows could be like finding a needle in a haystack, at least for the next few months.
“That was kind of a joke and then it turned serious, and it’s like I’m graduating college in my childhood home,” Matthews said.
Fortunately for Matthews, she’s able to live at home and search for jobs. Her family supports her and is willing to let her search for a job in sports for as long as it might take for sports to return and for fans to return to the stands.
“That is never what I thought was going to happen, but I’m currently really fortunate and blessed where I’m in a position where it’s not really needed that I get a job at the moment,” Matthews said.
Matthews isn’t the only UVa student struggling to find a job in the sports industry following graduation.
Katia Rabinowitch also graduated in May, becoming the 12th member of her family to graduate from Virginia. For Rabinowitch, being unable to walk the lawn in May stung, especially considering how much the tradition means to her family.
Her final semester was drastically altered, and her job search offers plenty of uncertainty.
Rabinowitch enjoys working with children and people in the community, and she’s hoping to eventually land a community relations position within an athletic organization. Currently, however, her job search has proved challenging.
“It’s been a hard one for everybody,” Katia said. “I think what I have to come to terms with — and I kind of have—– but this virus is affecting everybody in their job search. It’s not just graduates or anything like that. It’s everybody looking for a job, people who got laid off because of the virus.”
With unemployment numbers across the United States reaching record highs, it’s no surprise to see fewer recent graduates finding jobs, especially in the sports industry. When teams aren’t playing games and bringing in revenue, it’s hard for them to bring in additional employees.
Instead, sports organizations find themselves furloughing or laying off employees. In some cases, teams won’t need to return to normal staffing levels until games and fans return.
Chad Whych, a rising senior at UVa, applied for over 100 internships related to marketing, including many at companies outside of sports.
“It hasn’t been going well,” Whych said. “A lot of places I’d get maybe a second interview and then they’d be like, ‘Yeah, we’re not doing this anymore.’”
Financial losses caused by COVID-19 led to the elimination of many internship roles.
For college students or recent graduates looking to find employment in sports, this time isn’t a complete loss, though.
It’s a good time to brush up their portfolios and resumes while finding creative ways to stay engaged in the industry, according to Anna Katherine Clay, an accomplished freelance sports writer and adjunct professor in UVa’s department of media studies.
Whych recently created a website that hosts clips of his work, whether it’s graphic design work, writing or video footage. He knows that even if the internship search comes up empty, he can still find some positives to set him up for success heading into his graduation next spring.
One of the better ways to stay engaged in the sports world is through networking.
“It doesn’t hurt to just reach out and see if someone will have coffee with you,” Clay said. “I feel like the sports world is such a world of connections, like the number of people whose paths I cross or intersect, you know, once every few years, it’s just amazing.”
Usually, employees in the sports world are swamped with work. With sports on hold, many of these employees find themselves available to speak with students or recent graduates interested in working in sports.
“I’m not really stressed out about the situation because of how well I’m getting responses back from networking with people,” Matthews said. “So when jobs open up, I feel pretty confident that I’ll be able to get interviews and entry level jobs.”
Matthews also is taking part in a summer session for Must Love Sports, an organization founded by UVa alumna Raleigh Anne Gray. The organization, founded in 2017, typically helps connect people within the sports industry in hopes of fostering collaboration within sports.
This summer, it’s hosting a virtual summer session with displaced interns. They’ll have the opportunity to work with organizations like NASCAR to develop projects virtually with other interns. The program will also have guest speakers to help interns learn more about working in sports.
Tori Gray, who will attend VCU to pursue a master’s degree in sport leadership in the fall, originally planned to take the summer off. Instead, she applied to the Must Love Sports internship and will take part in the program that runs from June 1 through Aug. 7.
“I think being able to stay in the loop and in the realm of sports is more important than anything right now,” Gray said.
Graduate school gives Gray a clear-cut next step after working with Must Love Sports. Nick Grossman, who interned for The Sabre last year and also has worked for the Charlottesville Tom Sox, will attend Georgetown in the fall as part of the school’s sports industry management program.
He’s planning on working remotely for a website covering Cleveland sports this summer before working through the Georgetown program at night during the fall.
“It’s tough right now, so it’s nice to know that I’m going back to school,” Grossman said. “That’s something that’s a certainty. It’s nice to have this. There are so many uncertainties with sports right now.”
In addition to networking, additional schooling and virtual internship programs, the summer gives students a break. They can take time to assess if they truly want to go into sports while also giving themselves a mental break from the constant grind of school or jobs.
For David Argo, an incoming freshman at UVa, he’s excited for a lighter summer. Typically, Argo works long days as the head of content for the Charlottesville Tom Sox.
He’s eager to take a tiny break, although he’s still producing content for the Tom Sox this summer.
“Just trying to lay back a little bit,” Argo said. “I don’t normally have any time to relax. It’s like 12 hours day in, day out, which I like. I need to work just to feel good, but it’s good to take a step back every once and a while.”
COVID-19 took athletes and coaches off the field. Seasons were ended, including the seasons of programs like Virginia men’s basketball, which was on the verge of postseason games.
The virus and subsequent postponement of sports also impacted UVa students seeking employment in the sports world.
Even with the upheaval and changes brought on by the coronavirus, several UVa students remain determined to work in the sports industry. They face additional challenges, but eventually, professional and collegiate teams will return to competition.
That return should bring with it the creation of jobs within the industry.
“I tell the students, ‘If this is your dream and you can’t find anything right now that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in a year or two when hopefully some type of sports has returned,’ which we’re already seeing inklings of,” Clay said.
Despite a lack of sports, students like Grossman are still set on chasing down their dream of working in the sports industry.
“It definitely hasn’t deterred me,” Grossman said. “I’d say it’s confirmed my love and passion for sports that I’ve always known was there but just without having them and [seeing] how much I miss watching them as a fan, how much I miss covering them as a journalist just kind of confirms everything that I’ve thought along the way. I don’t want to know a world or a life or a job without sports.”
