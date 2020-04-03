The ACC announced Friday that the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won three major All-ACC honors.
Paige Madden, a junior, won ACC Swimmer of the Year. Kate Douglass won ACC Freshman of the Year and head coach Todd DeSorbo took home ACC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.
Madden, an Alabama native, becomes the first Wahoo to win the women’s ACC Swimmer of the Year honor since Lauren Purdue in 2011. Madden won individual titles in the 200, 500 and 1650-yard freestyle at the ACC Championships. She helped pace a Virginia team that ended the season as one of the best programs in the country.
UVa’s team was expected to contend for a national title this season before COVID-19 led to the cancellation of winter and spring sports for the rest of this academic year. The Cavaliers ranked second nationally in the final College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association poll.
Douglass started her UVa career strong by winning two individual titles at the ACC Championships. Her victories came in 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. She set an ACC record in the 200-yard individual medley and recorded the fourth-fastest time in NCAA history.
The freshman becomes the first Cavalier to win ACC Freshman of the Year since Jennifer Marrkand won the honor in 2015.
Leading the team was DeSorbo, who earned his first ACC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year honor. He joined UVa in 2017 and has led the Cavaliers to a pair of ACC titles, including one this season, in that span. He helped the Cavaliers earn an ACC record 1,492.5 points at this year’s ACC Championships.
