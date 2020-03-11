A day after throttling UMass Lowell 24-5, the Virginia baseball team found itself in a fight with the River Hawks on Wednesday.
UMass Lowell scored the first run of the day and hung tough all afternoon on an unusual day at the ballpark. In the end, Virginia prevailed 4-3 to finish off its 15-game homestand in winning style.
The game began at 11 a.m. for Field Trip Day. A few hundred kids from local schools poured into Disharoon Park to check out the Cavaliers, and they created one of the most energetic atmospheres of the season. “U-V-A” chants began with about 40 minutes until the first pitch.
With a more crowded stadium than usual for a midweek game, the atmosphere was lively all day. Until, of course, the kids had to pack up for the day and head back to school around the sixth inning. With the game on the line in the final innings, the crowd was quieter than it had been in the second inning. Most of the noise the rest of the way came from the dugouts.
“It was one of the stranger days that I’ve had in this stadium, really, because typically a baseball crowd is not like that,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “It just seemed like a nonstop buzzing in my ear, although it’s great. I’m glad all the kids came out, and I’d love it if the next time we get a chance to do it there [are] 4,000 kids here from our community. I think it’s a neat opportunity for them to come out and enjoy a baseball game.”
As the game went on, there was also an announcement from UVa that classes would be moving online for the “foreseeable future” and “quite possibly through the end of the semester” in response to the spread of COVID-19. The UVa players found out the news after the game in their team discussion.
Wednesday’s game was anything but typical.
On the field, the River Hawks (4-11) led 1-0 early before Virginia (14-4) answered with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead. The first run came in on a balk, and the second came on an Alex Tappen sacrifice fly.
UMass Lowell answered with a solo home run to left field from freshman catcher Ryan Proto. Both pitching staffs performed well over the middle innings, keeping the game knotted at 2 through the sixth inning.
UVa used Jake Hodorovich, Blake Bales, Paul Zosanovich and Zach Messinger to work through the first six frames. Hodorovich, a freshman, received the start and gave up two runs in two innings of work.
UVa took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single through the left side from freshman Max Cotier, but UMass Lowell bounced back with a run in the eighth to tie the game.
It could have been worse, but the Cavaliers’ Stephen Schoch, who came in relief of Andrew Abbott after he allowed the run earlier in the inning, induced a line-drive double play to third baseman Zack Gelof with runners on second and third. Gelof dove head first toward third base after catching the liner. He beat the runner to the bag with his glove, recording the second out.
“Coach told me to get a ground ball double play,” Schoch said. “I mean, I didn’t really do that but I kind of did.”
The inning ended on a fly out as the line-drive double play helped UVa escape the jam.
In the bottom half of the frame, Logan Michaels drove in freshman centerfielder Chris Newell on an RBI single up the middle. Virginia led 4-3 after the base knock.
Newell went 3-for-4 on the day to raise his batting average to .407. Newell enjoyed the raucous atmosphere and the budding star performed well for the kids in attendance.
“It was pretty cool, honestly, to have all those kids there,” Newell said. “Made it fun for us, having all those kids cheering us on. It’s pretty cool knowing that they look up to us.”
With the kids long gone, Schoch returned to the mound and loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth. The final out came on a high chopper to shortstop. Nic Kent charged, snagged the ball as it came down and flipped it directly out of his glove and into the glove of Max Cotier, who reached down to secure the force out at second base.
Much like the game, the final play could have gone either way, but Virginia ultimately did enough to secure the win.
