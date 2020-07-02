When scrolling through social media in late May and early June, there was an influx of posts speaking out against racial injustice. As time passed, the influx of content slowed.
For some, their feeds returned to normal in recent weeks. The national news cycle switched some of its attention back to COVID-19, as opposed to racial injustice and police brutality.
One feed, however, has dedicated itself entirely to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Athletes 4 Black Lives Matter” is an Instagram account created and operated by a pair of University of Virginia athletes. Hailey Barnett, a member of the women’s rowing team, runs the account with her twin sister, Myla Grace Barnett, who competes for the UVa women’s lacrosse team.
The Instagram page, which started on June 7, posts videos of various athletes and coaches speaking in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Black athletes like Fred Barnett, a former NFL receiver and father of Hailey and Myla, shared a message on the platform. UVa football player Charles Snowden also was featured on the page.
White athletes and coaches, like Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany, also submitted videos to the page. Tiffany spoke about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and how the quarterback’s message was previously misconstrued to be about the U.S. flag. Tiffany admitted that he once took offense to Kaepernick’s protests before listening and learning about why the quarterback would kneel during the national anthem.
“Many Americans are not living the life that that flag is supposed to represent,” Tiffany said in his video. “Justice, opportunity, social equity – it isn’t a reality.”
By consistently posting videos from different athletes and coaches, the account shows different perspectives of athletes who support Black Lives Matter. Using Instagram also creates a library of the videos.
If someone visits the page, they can go back and watch Tiffany speak or hear the perspective of Kyle Harrison, a professional lacrosse player and former collegiate National Player of the Year. As opposed to a statement or a one-time video, the page ensures the Black Lives Matter stays on top of mind, while also putting names and faces to people who support the movement.
“We were thinking about doing blogs and maybe just like a message, but we believe that with sharing people’s voice, seeing their faces, it’s different,” Myla said. “There’s nothing like the difference between a text and a phone call on your birthday. You remember who called you.”
In total, the account posted just over 40 videos since June 7. In just under a month, it’s reached over 1,400 followers. Official NCAA accounts and former UVa men’s basketball star De’Andre Hunter are among those following along with the posts.
An idea to give athletes an organized platform to share their support for the Black community quickly caught on. Hailey and Myla hope people use the videos to start listening and learning to others about the purpose behind the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The world is an uncomfortable place right now,” Myla said. “Uncomfortable conversations are taking place. As athletes, we know that with discomfort, there’s room for growth and that only excites us to grow and have these conversations and to jump right in.”
By welcoming video submissions from athletes and coaches of any race, age or gender, the account aims to provide a thorough collection of ideas about the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement from the perspective of those in the sports world.
As some people’s social media feeds slowly transition away from a steady flow of Black Lives Matter content, Hailey and Myla are committed to using their platforms as athletes to speak out against racial injustice.
“We’ve been getting texts every now and then from people saying like, ‘This is really inspiring. I’ve been enjoying so much looking through your page and seeing all the perspectives and learning and listening,’” Hailey said. “It’s been keeping this momentum going, so it’s really just up from here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.