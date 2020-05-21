Wednesday, the NCAA announced Division I football programs could begin voluntary workouts on June 1.
Thursday, UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters in a teleconference that UVa won’t start its voluntary workouts on June 1. A start date for UVa to return to athletic activity has yet to be determined.
“Even though the NCAA has and is allowing voluntary workouts starting June 1, as we know in this environment, they’re really not determining what’s happening,” Mendenhall said. “The states and each institution really are determining what is safe, and so we’re following the state and CDC guidelines and working with our own medical people.”
Based on guidance from state and university officials, returning to grounds for on-campus workouts has not been deemed safe. Mendenhall and other UVa officials don’t want to bring student-athletes to grounds until it’s safe to do so and a plan is developed to safely conduct workouts, practices and competitions.
It’s one thing to bring student-athletes to grounds under social distancing guidelines. It’s another to bring student-athletes playing and practicing contact sports. Both require significant planning and approval from state and university officials.
In short, proper safety protocols are still needed for UVa’s student-athletes to return to grounds.
Protocols would likely include testing for COVID-19. Adequate testing would allow players and coaches to be tested for the coronavirus prior to practices and workouts. There may also be modifications to the team’s workout facilities to help reduce the potential spread of the virus.
“All of those plans are still in the works, and there so many different variables and so many different timeframes,” Mendenhall said. “I’m on meetings almost every day and I haven’t found any consistency yet from one day to the next. It changes so fast, and new dynamics and new problems come up.”
Housing, transportation and food all create other challenges that need to be planned for when students and student-athletes return to campuses.
“No modifications have been done to this point, but about every scenario possible is being considered on how we might take this on when given the clearance to,” Mendenhall said.
Given the uncertainty, it’s hard to know when UVa may return to athletic activity. UVa President Jim Ryan said earlier this month that he expected to announce UVa’s plans for the fall semester in mid-June. Other ACC member schools, like Notre Dame and Syracuse, have shared plans for starting the fall semester with in-person classes, although some schedule modifications have been made, including ending in-person instruction around Thanksgiving.
Reports surfaced Thursday that Louisville plans to bring football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players back to campus in phases beginning on May 27. Voluntary workouts can begin on June 8.
This, along with other Division I programs bringing players back to campus for voluntary workouts, could put UVa at a competitive disadvantage. Other programs might work with strength coaches and nutritionists on campuses, while UVa’s athletes remain scattered across the country working out alone.
“Anyone that’s providing that certainly could have an advantage, however, it still remains to be seen if it’s safe to do so,” Mendenhall said. “It still remains to be seen if June 1 is some magical date where the data has now supported people coming back. It might work just the other way where those coming back early might just have to stop, regroup and hold because it’s too early.”
Mendenhall would love to have his team going through voluntary workouts, but he also knows there are questions from medical officials about whether a June 1 return truly makes sense. In Virginia, and at UVa, the guidance has the Cavaliers waiting longer than other universities might.
UVa’s head football coach does expect football in some capacity in the fall, though. Assuming it’s safe, Mendenhall supports a fall season.
“I think football will start in the fall,” Mendenhall said. “It’s too soon to tell whether it will start on time and what it will look like. The way that I think about it simply is that football supports and enhances humanity. It is not in place of or more important than, and that’s the way that I’m going to support and run our team. When it’s safe and when it’s appropriate and when all can benefit, I’m for playing the game.”
