One of Charlottesville’s budding summer sports traditions has been put on hold for a year.
The Valley Baseball League announced late Thursday night that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is with much sadness that I pass on to you that the Executive Committee unanimously agreed to officially cancel our 2020 Valley Baseball League season,” VBL commissioner Bruce Alger said in a release.
The wood-bat college summer league consists of 11 teams throughout the commonwealth, including the Charlottesville Tom Sox, who won the VBL championship for the second time in franchise history last summer.
The league was slated to begin to the 2020 season on May 29 with five games, including Charlottesville’s road matchup with the Covington Lumberjacks. Earlier this week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a shelter-in-place order for the commonwealth that runs through June 10, which would have affected the start to the regular season, which was scheduled to wrap up on July 23.
The players who had signed with VBL teams for this summer will be released from their contracts to pursue other activities. That includes the Tom Sox, who were bringing in a new coaching staff for the 2020 season. San Jacinto College assistant coach Kory Koehler was set to take over as Tom Sox head coach.
“I was greatly anticipating leading the [Tom Sox] and the players that were recruited to play,” Koehler wrote in a Twitter post. “Had several scouts tell me the young talent rivaled most Cape [Cod League] teams. Looking forward to summer 2021.”
The VBL becomes the latest local sports league to have its season either altered or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments and all of its spring sports championships. With state schools out for the remainder of the academic year, the Virginia High School League also canceled all of its spring sports championships.
With the 2020 season canceled, the Valley League said in a release that preparations for a return to the diamond in 2021 have already begun.
“The league is in planning stages for a great 2021 season,” the release said, “so while we will miss the great VBL fans at the ballpark this summer, it will make the resumption of the league in 2021 all the more sweet.”
