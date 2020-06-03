Fall high school sports practices are set to begin in less than two months, but questions regarding the status of students returning to schools in August and September because of the COVID-19 pandemic still remain.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that most of Virginia would move into Phase 2 of reopening, which would allow for some relaxed restraints on gatherings as well as the opening of gyms, entertainment facilities and restaurants, while also maintaining social distancing.
VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said Wednesday in a statement that the state’s governing body for public school athletics and activities are developing plans for the reopening of fall athletics, but it will only happen in accordance with the Governor’s directives on when to return to school, when schools can return to practice and when schools can return to competition.
Haun has held regular meetings with region superintendents, principals and athletic directors, as well as with the VHSL sports medicine advisory committee to discus the best course of action when schools return.
The VHSL plans to meet with the coach advisory committees of fall sports to discus developing reopening plans. These meetings are to brainstorm ideas for multiple scenarios related to start dates, safety measures for resuming practices, regular season schedules and state playoffs for fall sports.
“What we have been doing and will continue to do, is to strongly advocate for our student-athletes for a reopening of fall sports and activities,” said Haun in a statement. "We know how much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities.”
Haun, who also serves on the Virginia Department of Education’s Return to School Recovery Task Force, along with VHSL associate athletic director Tom Dolan and director of communications Mike McCall, has provided ongoing recommendations to the Return to School Committee.
In addition, the VHSL has worked collectively with other state and national associations, such as the National Federation of State High School Associations, and monitored the NCAA reopening to create guidelines for the return to play.
“It’s is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans there are more questions than answers,” Haun said. “Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable.”
Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman Jr. and his coaching staff have done their best to keep things as consistent as possible throughout this process
“Our students miss their coaches and peers,” he said. “We’ve encouraged our coaches to put our students first, support them, comfort them, provide mentorship through these uncertain times. Our coaches are great. They’ve facilitated at home virtual workouts, online meetings, social media connections, virtual team dinners.”
Pearman said he’s even called coaches, students and parents to “check and connect” and the response has been overwhelmingly positive .
The Monticello athletic director said meetings have continued at the district and regional level during the pandemic and feel good about the contingency plans that are in place. Fall sports practices are set to start Aug. 3 locally and Pearman said his coaches are preparing to start on that date, but are prepared to adjust if needed.
“The bottom line is we want our students in school. We want our teams on the fields, courts and mats,” Pearman said. “But we want to ensure, first and foremost, that we are providing a safe environment. So, we continue to stay tuned.”
At the private school level, the VISAA has not made a public announcement regarding its plans for the fall semester, but that doesn’t mean discussions aren’t going on.
St. Anne’s-Belfield athletic director Dewayne Robinson said his school has been in the planning process for the past six weeks, discussing different courses of action for its students moving forward.
Robinson said their plan has centered around approximately five scenarios, from a completely virtual learning piece, a mixture of on campus and virtual learning to complete on-campus coursework with distancing measures.
“Our administration is highly optimistic that we will be on campus in the fall,” Robinson said. “So, we will have a schedule that focuses on minimizing large crossover of programs and teams and utilizing pockets of the day to minimize overlap in the weight room and our training room.”
The STAB athletic director said conversations are ongoing within the Virginia Prep League, as well as other private school leagues across the state regarding fall sports.
“As of right now, we are hopeful that we will be able to play with heightened safety, distancing when possible and increased sanitation protocols and procedures,” Robinson said. “We have to think outside of the box with our non-competitive options as well, pushing more activities that allow distancing such as mountain biking. However, we have and continue to plan for various scenarios and we are hopeful to have more firm decisions over the next few weeks.”
Miller School athletic director James Braxton said the fall semester for students is slated to start on Sept. 14. He said that the fall schedule is complete and ready to go, they are just waiting on direction from the Governor to proceed. In addition, they’ve also discussed alternative plans, just in case.
“I feel like we can make the most of the 1,600 acres here at Miller to maintain social distancing and will help with keeping our students active, regardless of the situation,” Braxton said.
