After more than a month of deliberation, the Virginia High School League announced the inevitable Thursday afternoon, officially canceling spring sports and activities for the 2019-20 school year.
The Executive Committee voted 31-0-1 to cancel the remainder of the season, which was originally postponed back in March following Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to close Virginia schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents and communities will experience,” VHSL Executive Director John “Billy” Haun said in a statement. “We share those same feelings as well. We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.”
In March, Northam announced that all schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus. The VHSL crisis management team announced that spring sports championships would be cancelled, but held off hope for schools to participate this spring in some capacity and pushed back a decision until May.
The final ruling to cancel the season completely came down Thursday from the VHSL Executive Committee.
“Any option for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public,” Haun said. “Sadly, this situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.”
Western Albemarle athletic director Steve Heon was not surprised by the VHSL’s decision.
“The decision to cancel the spring season was more of a formality,” he said. “Most people understood the reality of the situation and thus we have been dealing with the disappointment. We are trying to make the best of the circumstances and in particular, celebrating our senior athletes who have been impacted the greatest.”
Louisa County athletic director George Stanley agreed.
“I respect the decision made by members of the VHSL to cancel the spring season in order to keep all kids, coaches and spectators safe in the midst of COVID-19,” Stanley said. “It hurts me to the core when I think about all of our spring athletes, coaches and fans, but especially the senior student-athletes having their careers end so abruptly. The Louisa athletics community is staying positive and optimistic about whatever the future may bring our way and we will support Team LCPS like always and be stronger than ever.”
Orange County athletic director Michael Neeley said the VHSL was in an unenviable position.
“Everyone has had to make difficult decisions and try to provide answers to those seeking guidance,” Neeley said. “This is an unprecedented situation that called for rapid responses when there wasn’t a playbook. As hard as it was to realize we lost sports for the spring, I believe the harder realization is that many people have lost jobs or are struggling just to feed their family."
With tryouts for fall sports right around the corner, the tough questions facing the VHSL aren’t going away anytime soon.
The VHSL addressed concerns about fall sports Thursday, but pushed back any ruling until June to gather updated information about Phase I and Phase II of reopening the state from Northam, the Virginia Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control.
“While we recognize the importance sports have on our students and communities, we need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC,” Haun said. “Every decision we make, and will make looking forward, will be in the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our No. 1 priority.”
The discussions for fall sports have already began among its member schools. One idea that was brought up included the idea of switching fall sports to the spring.
“There’s a possibility for anything,” said Mark Miear, Superintendent of Montgomery County Schools. “But one of the concerns for us is that we’ve lost spring sports already. I don’t see there’s any way we can do spring and fall sports at the same time and do them justice.”
Other concerns include facilities, weather conditions, and a number of underlying issues that would make it tough to pull off.
Potomac Falls athletic director Mike Sipe and York High principal Shannon Butler, both members of the VHSL Executive committee members, agreed and said they should have more answers in June.
“I know we want some answers or speculation, but I say patience is our best avenue right now,” Sipe said. “Let’s give it another month.”
The VHSL Executive Committee also approved the state championship sites for all sports during Thursday’s meeting. Haun made sure to include a caveat in case seasons are delayed. This would include the possibility of playing postseason games in local geographic locations to save expenses of renting out big venues for these events.
Locally, athletic directors are playing everything by ear.
“We are operating as if we will start on time,” Heon said. “Contingency plans will be discussed in case we need to make adjustments, but the current plan and hope is to start on time. We want to provide an opportunity for all sports this school year if at all possible.”
Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris agreed.
“We can plan for the best and hope that it is a reality,” he said. “Worst-case scenario we have to move it back for a later start, which we all can do as we make changes every day. However, another season canceled will be sad and even more overbearing for many. All kids, parents and families are getting very antsy to get out and do things. I really hope and pray every day we will be able to make that happen.”
Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman said the most important thing for everyone is to be safe and healthy and the rest will take of itself.
“Our local, state and national leaders will advise us appropriately and as soon as we are able, we’ll be back on the fields and courts and out students will be back in the classrooms,” he said. “When that time comes, I have no doubt our schools will lean on sports to bring our respective communities together to heal and move forward.”
