As the spring high school sports season remains idle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents, student-athletes and coaches still have more questions than answers regarding what’s next.
Virginia High School League executive director Dr. John “Billy” Haun and his staff have been inundated with phone calls and emails looking for answers. That prompted the VHSL to send out a release Wednesday to address some of the issues in question.
The two-page document covered a variety of topics, from recruiting and extending eligibility requirements to the status of the VHSL postseason awards and scholarship opportunities for students.
One of the major questions addressed was the VHSL's position on the possibility of granting an extra year of eligibility to high school athletes.
The NCAA ruled earlier this month that its member schools will have the option to give spring sports athletes an extra season of eligibility if they choose to do so. That will not be the case with the VHSL.
“The VHSL and NCAA are uniquely different organizations,” the release stated. “While there is a semester waiver-appeal process, there are multiple concerns relative to granting such waivers.”
The biggest issue with that is senior student-athletes would have already met graduation requirements. Unlike the NCAA, no post-graduate opportunities exist for VHSL member schools that include eligibility within the school system.
Historically, additional semester eligibility has only been granted for serious medical conditions — such as cancer treatments, heart operations and injuries sustained in major car accidents — that led to a student’s inability to both complete course work and participate for a year or longer.
“Waivers have historically been granted for an entire school year, not a single semester or sports season,” the release stated. “Granting eligibility just to spring athletes does not match the consistency with which the rule has been previously applied.”
The VHSL also received inquires about granting every student-athlete an extra year of eligibility in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Haun and his staff noted this would be a problem logistically.
“Those who have met graduation requirements would not be eligible to return to high school and participate," the statement said. “Allowing some students five years of a sport violates the semester rule and fall and winter athletes would not be eligible if they have had four seasons to participate.”
Allowing students who have not played four years of a sport an extra year also is inconsistent with the VHSL’s semester rule, which states a student has eight consecutive semesters of opportunity to participate, beginning with their entrance into the ninth grade.
Another one of the big questions the VHSL addressed was why it hadn’t committed to playing spring sports contests in July and August.
“It has not been determined exactly when it will be safe to return to anything close to a normal existence, much less the level and time at which extracurricular activities would be considered,” the release stated. “Schools are faced with many issues during this time. Including providing learning opportunities, grading structures, conducting major school events like graduation and potentially eliminating required seat time. To undertake and then allow extracurricular activities would seem quite inconsistent and highly disingenuous.”
Other logistical issues include physicals, insurance and summer travel teams. VHSL physicals expire at the end of June and many physicians have postponed or cancelled well visits for the foreseeable future. In most cases, student insurance for school systems expires sometime in July. The cost to receive a rider is not likely to be something school systems will have the ability to add. In addition, travel teams schedule high-profile events in the summer, which could potentially create scheduling conflicts if high school games are played in July and August.
Looking further down the road, it's still unclear if there will be any impact from COVD-19 on the 2020-21 academic year.
“It is too early to make any definitive decisions relative to any sports or activities for the fall of 2020,” the release stated. “Staff is monitoring the current situation and gathering all appropriate information to establish ‘what if’ protocols should they become necessary.”
In terms of recruiting, some parents approached the VHSL with concerns after a scholarship was rescinded by a college because a current player at their position was returning after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility.
“This is an issue related to the NCAA universities and colleges wishing to save money and it is neither an NCAA nor VHSL issue,” the release stated. “Those high school athletes in this situation need to communicate their concerns with the schools wishing to withdraw scholarship offers.”
The VHSL also announced that some deadlines have been extended because of COVID-19. Football schedules will now be released on June 15. Deadline for coaches eligibility, participation surveys and membership applications are now due Aug. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.