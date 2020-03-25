Video games, dog birthdays and Bodo's: How UVa athletes are handling life without sports

Student-athletes are busy people. Juggling practices, games, schoolwork and relationships provides a challenge for even the best time managers.
With organized athletic activity on pause as the United States tries to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus, student-athletes have significantly more free time on their hands. Typically, these athletes might resort to working out or hanging out with friends. With social distancing encouraged and gyms across the country closed, determining how to use their free time while at home becomes an even tougher challenge.
“I’m sure my parents are sick of me being home already,” freshman lacrosse player Connor Shellenberger joked.
In between at-home workouts and online classes, UVa’s student-athletes have turned to video games, movies, golf, bagels and even dog birthday parties to stay busy during this unique time.
The basics
When aiming to spend more time inside, movies, TV shows and video games become obvious choices to kill a few hours. The men’s lacrosse team takes their video games seriously, according to Regan Quinn.
“There’s kind of a split,” Quinn said. “There’s a group that plays Fortnite and then the majority play the new Call of Duty.”
The junior says senior Justin Schwenk is the team’s best Fortnite player, while senior Wade Maloney and freshman Gavin Tygh are the team’s top Call of Duty performers.
Former UVa basketball standouts De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome have also made time during this break to play Fortnite and Call of Duty. Jerome said the three aren’t very good at any of the games, but they use the time as a social hour to stay in touch.
Baseball closer Stephen Schoch has watched movies during the free time, including “Lord of the Rings”, although the plot proved challenging to track.
“I had never seen it,” Schoch said. “There are a few too many names for my liking, but I can follow it based on different hairstyles. That’s really how I remember. It helps that the guy with the ‘fro is named Frodo.”
Hitting the links
Shellenberger, a highly regarded freshman for the men’s lacrosse team, lives in the Charlottesville area near a golf course. The freshman said he’s been working on his game with the lacrosse season over.
“It’s getting better,” Shellenberger said. “Hopefully now that we have more time it will get better. I struggle on the greens, though.”
While the freshman could use a putting lesson, he’s thankful for the opportunity to rest following his first collegiate season. The grind of playing at the Division I level took a toll on him both physically and mentally as he adjusted to the collegiate game.
He’ll have time to swing the clubs and rest before embarking on year No. 2 at UVa.
Dog birthday
Schoch celebrated his dog’s birthday days after the announcement the season was canceled. The timing worked nicely, as it gave the closer something to do. From Schoch’s glowing remarks about his dogs, it sounded like the party might have already been in the works.
“Yesterday was a big day in the household because it was our first puppy’s second birthday,” Schoch said.
Sadly, it wasn’t a well-attended celebration given recent CDC guidelines.
“Unfortunately none of her dog friends became because of social distancing, not because she’s a nerd at school,” Schoch joked. “As you can tell, I’m going a little stir crazy.”
The graduate transfer from UMBC owns a pair of dogs, which are both mixed breeds of Dachshunds and Chihuahuas. They’re small dogs, but they’re treasured by the imposing 6-foot-5, 235-pound pitcher who sports long hair and a beard.
“They’re both little girls and they own my heart,” Schoch said.
Making time for bagels
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, Bodo’s decided to open its drive-thru lanes for the first time. The news sparked plenty of interest in the Charlottesville community as the local favorite broke one of its longstanding traditions by opening the drive-thru lanes.
Both Bryce Hall and Bryce Perkins will be in Charlottesville in the coming weeks as they train for the NFL Draft in late April. Hall is working through his final preparations in Florida before coming to Charlottesville, while Perkins is training at UVa currently.
The duo was thrilled to learn that Bodo’s open its drive-thru lanes.
“Bodo’s has changed the game with that drive-thru,” Perkins said. “Every home game Bodo’s was my snack before I used to go to McCue. They’ve got a lifelong customer out of me.”
Hall agreed wholeheartedly and seemed eager to visit the drive-thru once arriving back at UVa.
“Bro, salute to them for making moves like that,” Hall said.
