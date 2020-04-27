The Virginia football team’s 2021 recruiting class grew on Monday.
The Cavaliers added an athletic quarterback from Texas on Monday morning when Jacob Rodriguez announced his verbal commitment to the Wahoos.
Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports, Rodriguez possesses a unique blend of skills. The dual-threat quarterback runs the ball effectively and shows a strong arm in his high-school film.
Looking at the plethora of offers received by Rodriguez, it’s clear he can run and throw from the quarterback position. Triple-option offenses like Army and Air Force offered Rodriguez a scholarship. On the other hand, pass-heavy teams like Hawaii and Texas Tech also offered the prospect.
Under Robert Anae, the Cavaliers have been primarily a pass-first offense, but they’ve also shown a willingness to run the football depending on their personnel. Bryce Perkins ran for nearly 1,700 yards from the quarterback position in two seasons at UVa.
Rodriguez offers the Cavaliers an elite athlete who can do a little bit of everything from the quarterback position.
He becomes the eighth member of Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class, which is receiving high marks nationally. Rivals ranks UVa’s class as the 27th best nationally, while 247 Sports gives UVa the No. 24 spot.
Both sites rank UVa’s current 2021 recruiting class fourth in the ACC, one spot above in-state rival Virginia Tech. Interestingly, of the combined 14 commits to both UVa and Virginia Tech, only two are in-state prospects. Virginia Tech doesn’t have any commits from Virginia on its roster, while the Cavaliers have just two.
