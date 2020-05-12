The Virginia football program has added graduate transfer Ra’Shaun Henry to its roster, the program announced Tuesday.
Henry comes to Charlottesville after spending four seasons at the FCS level with St. Francis in Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver will have one year of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.
Henry broke onto the scene in 2019 as a redshirt junior, tallying 90 receptions for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded 53 of those receptions in the team’s final five games. Henry finished fifth among all FCS wide receivers in receptions last season.
St. Francis finished the 2019 season with a 6-6 record, ending the year with a 3-4 mark in Northeast Conference. The talent difference between FCS schools and Power 5 schools is noticeable, and the gap between the NEC and the ACC is big.
Against one of the better FCS defenses last season in James Madison, Henry recorded five receptions for 60 yards. St. Francis as a team only completed 11 passes for 96 yards in the game, meaning Henry accounted for 62.5% of the team’s receiving yards in the 44-7 loss. The Red Flash didn’t face an FBS team in 2019.
The receiver took advantage of NEC defensive backs throughout conference play, earning All-NEC first team honors. He led the conference in receptions and receiving yards.
Henry isn’t the first marquee FCS graduate transfer at the wide receiver position to join the Cavaliers in recent years.
Dejon Brissett came to UVa from Richmond after a productive career with the Spiders. Brissett recorded just two receptions for the Cavaliers in 2019.
A step up in competition will make life more challenging for Henry, but he does bring added depth to a position in desperate need of it. Outside of Terrell Jana, the Cavaliers lack proven experience at the wide receiver spot, especially at Henry’s size on the outside.
Henry provides depth on the outside whenever the Cavaliers return to action.
