Virginia’s starting quarterback competition just became significantly more interesting.
While the Cavaliers still aren’t practicing due to COVID-19, they added graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson from Mississippi State on Friday.
Thompson will be immediately eligible for UVa with two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll likely compete with returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong for the starting quarterback position.
"Keytaon is big, physical, fast, dynamic. An exceptional athlete," Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a video posted by the program's official Twitter account. "To win the Coastal Division and the ACC championship, two quarterbacks are always necessary, not just one. So in addition to Brennan Armstrong, who we already love, we get the chance to welcome Keytaon Thompson to our program. That just increases our chances to have the season we are all hoping for."
At Mississippi State, the former four-star recruit played sparingly in recent seasons. In 2019, Thompson didn’t throw a pass or carry the football, but he did bring in one reception for eight yards.
Thompson saw most of his action in 2017 in relief on Mississippi State’s injured starting quarterback. He rushed the ball 75 times for 446 yards and six touchdowns, while also throwing the ball 66 times for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He only completed 32 of his 66 passes, however, and threw a pair of interceptions.
In 2018, Thompson completed 18 of his 39 passes for 458 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for an additional 226 yards.
With a 6.8 yards per carry average and 10 touchdowns on 99 rushing attempts, it’s clear Thompson is dynamic running with the football. Even if Armstrong wins the starting job, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a running package for Thompson developed.
As a passer, Thompson needs some development. A career completion percentage of 48% on 105 passes leaves plenty to be desired. He did, however, throw eight touchdowns to his three career interceptions as a Bulldog. He also possesses a strong arm and can make throws across the field.
Practice remains stopped, but when football activity resumes, Armstrong and Thompson will duel it out for the starting quarterback job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.