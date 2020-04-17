Ronnie Walker Jr. excelled as a high school running back at Hopewell. After two years at Indiana, Walker Jr. tweeted Friday that he’s returning to the commonwealth as a transfer to Virginia.
He comes to UVa after carrying the ball 59 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons with the Hoosiers. Walker Jr. also reeled in 12 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. All of his receptions came this past season, while both his rushing touchdowns came in 2018.
Adding a running back was critical for Virginia, which lost depth with Lamont Atkins and P.K. Kier no longer on the team. Seneca Milledge also entered the transfer portal, leaving Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins as the two main running backs left on the roster.
Taulapapa carried the load at running back a season ago, finishing with 473 yards on 116 carries. While he didn’t break off many explosive runs or post absurd yardage totals, Taulapapa did finish the season with 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Hollins, a rising sophomore, struggled at times with ball security, but he’s expected to be a key piece to UVa’s future at the position. He finished last season with 112 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Neither Hollins nor Taulapapa was a major factor in the passing game.
Since Walker Jr. isn’t a graduate transfer, he’ll need to receive an NCAA waiver to play next season or he’ll sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. When he does ultimately take the field, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining for Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers.
