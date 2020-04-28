Another day, another addition to the Virginia football team’s 2021 recruiting class.
Three-star cornerback Micah Gaffney committed to Virginia on Tuesday, becoming the ninth member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s the fourth player to commit to the Wahoos since April 21.
Of the nine players in the class, four play defense. Gaffney joins William Simpkins III as the second cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class. Simpkins III committed to UVa on Friday.
Gaffney, who plays his high school football in Alabama, is listed by Rivals as a 6-foot, 166-pound corner. He’ll need to add some size for his game to translate to the collegiate level, but his ball skills and speed are evident in his highlight tape. Gaffney frequently makes plays on the ball and is dangerous in space when he gets the ball in his hands.
His combination of speed and ball skills makes him an enticing prospect. 247 Sports ranks Gaffney as the 64th best corner prospect in the 2021 class. He’s one of five prospects in UVa’s nine-member class to be ranked in the top 70 at their respective positions.
The athletic corner joins a program with recent success developing defensive backs. In the past two NFL Drafts, three of the four UVa players selected were defensive backs. Cornerback Bryce Hall went in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Given the Cavaliers’ current roster makeup, Gaffney likely won’t be needed to contribute immediately upon his arrival in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers return a handful of underclassmen cornerbacks with the potential to move into starting roles by the time the 2021 season rolls around.
