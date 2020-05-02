A busy recruiting week for the Virginia football program finished on a high note on Saturday as the Cavaliers added a verbal commitment from three-star linebacker West Weeks.
He becomes the fourth player to join UVa’s 2021 recruiting class in the past week. Mississippi State quarterback transfer Keytaon Thompson also announced his commitment to Virginia this week. Thompson is immediately eligible for the Cavaliers.
Of the four players in the 2021 class to join this week, three are expected to suit up on the defensive side of the ball for the Cavaliers. Weeks is one of those three. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Weeks is an explosive athlete with good athleticism and size.
In his high school highlights, Weeks does it all. On special teams, he frequently makes game-altering plays. From blocking punts to returning kickoffs for touchdowns, Weeks contributed consistently in that phase of the game.
Offensively, Weeks lines up at quarterback and acts as a running back at times. He’s also made plays down the field as a wide receiver stretching the field vertically.
On defense, Weeks makes plays on the ball when lined up as a safety. He’s also big enough to be disruptive at the line of scrimmage and he tackles well.
Weeks fits UVa’s defensive scheme as an athletic player with versatility. He possesses good speed for someone who projects well as a linebacker at the collegiate level.
The Georgia native becomes the 11th verbal commit in UVa’s 2021 class.
