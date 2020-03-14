Division I athletic directors are usually busy. They’re constantly juggling responsibilities when trying to manage a collegiate athletic program. Athletic directors the past few days have dealt with unprecedented cancellations of sports due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Carla Williams, Virginia’s director of athletics, addressed the media to discuss how she handled the past few days and how UVa athletics plans to handle the rapidly changing news.
The initial decision
The ACC announced on Thursday around 3 p.m. that it was suspending all athletic activity. UVa announced similar news minutes later. About an hour after that, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships.
“It was incredibly difficult to tell our coaches and our student-athletes that their seasons were done," Williams said, "especially the winter sports who were preparing for their championships and the spring sports who were looking forward to competing for championships.”
For most, the NCAA’s decision to cancel winter sports championships wasn’t a major surprise. When spring sports championships also were canceled, the news became real for every coach, player and fan.
UVa’s softball team only played six games in its new facility before being encouraged to go home and start online classes in the coming days.
Baseball, which just wrapped up a 15-game homestand, had its season cut short before even playing a true road game.
Both men’s and women’s lacrosse were ranked in the top 20 before their seasons ended abruptly.
The decision came as a necessary means to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. It still stings for the athletes who lost their seasons.
Decision making process
Williams says there’s a UVa executive team that meets frequently to monitor the situation and to determine the best course of action for athletics.
With the fluidity of the situation, Williams said she expects the team to continue speaking frequently to eventually determine when it’s safe to resume sports.
Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall made the decision to temporarily stop all football activity on Wednesday evening, according to a report by Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This came before the ACC and UVa made the decision to suspend all athletic activity.
“I met with all our head coaches, all of our sport administrators,” Williams said. “And I wanted to hear from them. I wanted to make sure they knew what I knew and then I wanted to hear from them. And for Bronco, just like the rest of our coaches, really really principled, really cares about the rest of the community. For us, sports are never really the only thing anyway. And so we made decisions based on what’s best for the community as a whole. And so I’m proud of him for making that decision early, because it made it easier for the rest of our colleagues.”
Logistics of getting kids home
One of the challenges caused by the spread of the coronavirus and the cancellations of sports is the process of helping students return home. Online classes begin Thursday, and the semester will continue.
Students who are able to return home are encouraged to do so, but that’s not feasible for everyone. Grounds will remain open for those who need to stay.
“We’re working with each one of our sports,” Williams said. “We’ve got coaches from different places in the world too. The student-athletes that need to stay here will stay and we’ll take care of them. Everyone else that can go home, we’ve encouraged them to leave and to go home.”
Personally, Williams has two daughters, including one at UVa. Williams said her daughter is coming to stay with her, and she planned to drive to Georgia on Saturday to pick up her other daughter and bring her home as the University of Georgia also transitions to online classes.
NCAA Tournament
The postponement or cancellation of the NCAA Tournament seemed inevitable when UVa announced its suspension of all athletic activity, but Williams said Virginia was prepared to skip the NCAA Tournament if it had gone on and UVa still deemed the situation unsafe.
“We were prepared for anything,” Williams said. “We talked about every possible scenario. And there were scenarios that we obviously can’t anticipate. But we were prepared to do what we thought was best for UVa and our community. And thankfully all of us came to the same conclusion about the same time.”
What’s next?
UVa will continue to monitor the situation to determine the best course of action to eventually resume athletic activity. With the situation rapidly changing, it’s tough to anticipate when that could realistically happen.
In the meantime, Williams says she expects athletes to help in their communities any ways they can in the coming weeks and months as the coronavirus spread continues.
“That’s one of the things that I really love about our university and [UVa] President [Jim] Ryan’s message about being great and good,” Williams said. “I think our student-athletes and coaches believe that. As disappointed as they were that they could not continue to compete, they understand. There’s a greater need right now. Sports provide an outlet for a lot of people and that outlet is no longer there. So our student-athletes are already geared toward service and so I’m sure they will look to figure out how they can serve others. Our coaches too.”
