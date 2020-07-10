Kyle Teel is the only incoming college freshman on his summer league baseball team.
The Virginia signee wanted to show everyone in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer league with teams based in the Midwest, that he belonged on the roster. The catcher earned his first start on July 3.
Teel blasted a pair of home runs, producing fireworks a day before the Fourth of July. He drove in three runs and helped the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters beat the Wisconsin Woodchucks 12-6.
“It was my first start, so I needed to prove that I deserve to be on the field,” Teel said. “I felt confident up at the plate, and I don’t know I feel like everything went well for me that day.”
One of Virginia’s top prospects entering next season opted to bypass the MLB Draft and head to Virginia out of high school.
That’s great news for Brian O’Connor’s club.
Teel is an elite defensive talent behind the plate. In the batter’s box, the left-handed hitter offers plenty of upside. He worked on his body at home in New Jersey once his high school season ended prematurely due to COVID-19. Teel feels stronger than he did a few months ago. He believes extra time spent gaining strength can pay dividends when he steps to the plate.
“I think that quarantine did help with the strength aspect of my game, and I’m starting to see it on the field,” Teel said.
The Northwoods League gives Teel a good chance to showcase his improved strength on a regular basis. Games take place every day through mid-August, giving Teel and others a chance to take the diamond for meaningful game experience throughout their time in Wisconsin.
There’s also a designated hitter position in the league, allowing Teel to split time at catcher and designated hitter and rest when needed, so he doesn’t spend two months logging long innings at catcher every day.
For a high schooler crazed about baseball, it’s a welcomed change to go from no organized baseball to a game each day.
“I love it,” Teel said. “For me, I’m really grateful that baseball’s back and I feel like I appreciate the game a little more now that it was taken away from us for a while. I’m so excited to play every single day.”
The Rafters have clicked early in the season, racing out to a 7-1 start through July 8. With a team ERA of just 2.78 and an offense posting an average of 7.6 runs per contest, it’s no surprise the Rafters are picking up wins.
Teel, who will join a loaded Virginia team with national title hopes next season, wants to win a summer league title before eventually heading to Charlottesville. He feels good about his team’s chances.
“I just feel like we have great team chemistry,” Teel said. “We get along really well. We’re all from different places in the country, and we’re learning a lot about each other.”
With a game every day and COVID-19 restrictions, it can be hard to find time for activities other than baseball, but Teel has made sure to try a Wisconsin staple.
“We’re on the field pretty much all day, but what I have noticed here is that there’s a lot of cheese,” Teel said. “I’ve eaten cheese curds for the first time. I love cheese curds.”
