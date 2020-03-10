Both teams used bats. The players wore cleats and they all used the same ball. Outside of that, Tuesday’s baseball game between Virginia and UMass Lowell seemed like two teams playing completely different sports.
UVa jumped in front 7-0 after one inning. It added six runs in the second inning and another four in the third frame. UVa scored another three runs in the fourth. The Cavaliers led 20-0 after just three innings of play, and UMass Lowell didn’t record a hit during that span.
Ultimately, Virginia won 24-5.
“Certainly that’s one of the more productive offensive days that we’ve had in our time here, really,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Wind was blowing out, and I thought our guys, especially in the first three, four innings, the offense approach was really good.”
The 24 runs are the most scored in a game by UVa since the Cavaliers put up 27 in a win over Maryland on April 23, 2010.
It was a clinical showing by the Cavaliers (13-4) against an outmatched team in the opposing dugout. After showcasing top-25 ability against N.C. State and taking two out of three games from a top-10 team, the Cavaliers kept the momentum rolling into an easier midweek challenge.
Despite its 4-10 record, UMass Lowell isn’t usually a pushover. The River Hawks took No. 19 LSU to the brink in their series finale on Sunday, falling 6-4. They led 4-3 going into the eighth inning.
That team didn’t show up Tuesday.
Nine Virginia players combined for 19 hits. Four Cavaliers finished the game with three hits. Freshman Chris Newell, who moved up to the No. 5 spot in the lineup, led the squad with five RBI despite only tallying just one hit on the day.
“I just think is doing a tremendous job for us in his young career,” O’Connor said. “To have five RBI and walk three times is impressive.”
Seven Cavaliers tallied RBI. Interestingly, all of the RBI came from outside the top three hitters in the order. Four of those RBI came from Devin Ortiz, who launched a grand slam in the second inning. Freshman Max Cotier did score five runs on the day out of the No. 2 spot in the order, which ties a school record.
On the mound, freshman Matt Wyatt earned the start and didn’t allow a hit in four innings of work before exiting the game. He struck out two batters and walked two as well.
“I was definitely just trying to make them put the ball in play, trust the defense,” Wyatt said. “Get them back in the dugout so we can keep hitting.”
Sophomore pitcher Christian Sanchez allowed four runs in 1/3 inning of work in the top of the fifth, and freshman Jacob Baldino allowed another run in the top of the ninth. The two youngsters struggled a bit, but Brandon Neeck, Billy Price and Evan Sperling also saw action without allowing runs.
It was a complete team performance from the Wahoos, who scored 20 runs for the second time this season.
The Cavaliers face the River Hawks again Wednesday at 11 a.m. for Field Trip Day. Despite blowing UMass Lowell away in the first game of the two-game midweek series, the Cavaliers know they need to focus ahead of Wednesday’s game against an opponent that’s capable of much better.
“Today’s today,” Ortiz said. “We’ll enjoy this win, but as soon as we walk out these doors, tomorrow’s a new day. What Coach O’Connor said to us was that they are a very talented ball club, and we can’t take our foot off the gas tomorrow.”
