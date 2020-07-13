After a relatively calm weekend in the world of college sports, headlines flew in from around the country starting Monday morning.
The Patriot League, an FCS conference, announced it won’t play sports this fall due to COVID-19. The conference joins the Ivy League, which made that decision official last week. Also last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they will only play conference games this fall.
Late last week, the ACC announced an impending decision, saying it will share more information on the fall sports season at the end of the month.
In less bleak news, the Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football. Two Wahoos made the watch list, and they’ll look to become the first UVa winner of the award since its inception in 1995.
Both of UVa’s players are on the watch list come from the linebacker position. Senior Charles Snowden and junior Noah Taylor made the list.
In total, 18 ACC players earned spots on the watch list, including six linebackers from the conference. There are 90 players on the list and 20% of them come from the ACC. That’s the most of any conference.
Interestingly, Virginia is the only program in the nation to put two linebackers on the list.
Snowden finished last season with 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Taylor racked up 57 tackles, including an impressive 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Both players use elite length to disrupt plays. They combined to break up eight passes a season ago, and Taylor finished the year with two interceptions.
Zane Zandier, arguably UVa’s most productive linebacker in 2019, didn’t make the watch list. The Cavaliers’ linebacker group is among the most talented and experienced in the country entering the upcoming season.
ACC media event postponed
After announcing in June that ACC football media days would move online, the conference announced Monday that even the virtual event scheduled for July will be postponed. Originally scheduled to take place July 21-23, the virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event is postponed indefinitely.
“Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time,” the press release said.
The news isn’t surprising. The story of the event would’ve been COVID-19, and with the league set to make an announcement at the end of July on how COVID-19 will impact fall sports, a three-day virtual event prior to the announcement makes little sense.
When it comes to fall sports, uncertainty looms.
Harvey announces transfer
RJ Harvey, an athletic backup quarterback from Florida, announced his intention to transfer Sunday. Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall shared that expectation in March, but Harvey made it official over the weekend.
“Thank you UVa football for allowing me to be a part of a hardworking program,” Harvey wrote on Twitter. “After much thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility. This is the best thing for me to become successful.”
Harvey was a freshman in 2019, and he didn’t appear in any games. He joined Virginia as a three-star recruit with exceptional rushing ability. The Florida native scored 48 touchdowns his senior year of high school, with 25 coming on the ground.
