While spring practices remain postponed due to COVID-19, the college football news cycle keeps chugging along.
The Virginia football team added Ronnie Walker Jr., a transfer running back from Indiana, on Friday. He adds depth and talent to a position group in need of both.
The Cavaliers also have a few players with the potential to be selected in next week’s NFL Draft. Without spring ball, replacing those impact players could certainly be a challenge.
Shortly after Walker Jr.’s announcement, Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae, co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell and special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield joined media members for a previously scheduled Zoom call to discuss the Cavaliers ahead of the upcoming season.
Depth increase
Anae and the offense add Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. to a backfield in need of depth. The newcomer joins UVa with two years of eligibility remaining, and the Cavaliers hope he’s able to earn an NCAA waiver to play immediately in 2020. Without a waiver, Walker Jr. would sit out a season.
Walker Jr. joins Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins in the running back room. Last season, quarterback Bryce Perkins handled the bulk of the rushing load. With Perkins graduated and heading to the NFL, Virginia likely needs better rushing production from Taulapapa, Hollins and potentially Walker Jr. to find offensive balance.
“Yes, we do need a better balanced run attack,” Anae said. “I do believe that’s the direction we’re headed, but that too has got to be something that’s earned. Just to run the ball, it is pointless unless it actually is contributing to the team.”
Last season, Virginia averaged 3.8 yards per rushing attempt and 7.2 yards per passing attempt. The Cavaliers racked up 267.1 passing yards per game compared to just 121.2 rushing yards per contest.
Perkins excelled on the ground for the Cavaliers and replacing him won’t be easy. It also won’t be easy to replace the quarterback’s passing. Brennan Armstrong is the front runner for the starting quarterback position, and Anae sounded confident in the left-handed signal caller.
“He is a program vet,” Anae said of the redshirt sophomore.
The coordinator wouldn’t commit to naming Armstrong the starter, though.
“We have not named a starting quarterback — obviously Brennan is a prime candidate there — but whoever that quarterback will be when we play Georgia, I’m confident that he will be a player that represents the university and I think our fans will really look forward to breaking in this new group,” Anae said.
Defensive experience
Virginia’s defense returns a large group of important contributors. On the defensive line, players like Mandy Alonso, Richard Burney and Jowon Briggs return. At linebacker, Charles Snowden, Noah Taylor and Zane Zandier return. In the secondary, Joey Blount and De’Vante Cross are two key players who lead an experienced group of defensive backs.
While the talent and experience is clear, UVa’s defense struggled at the end of last season with injuries mounting and elite offenses appearing on the schedule. The Cavaliers gave up at least 27 points in seven consecutive games to finish the season, and Clemson and Florida combined to score 98 points in UVa’s final two games of the season.
“Those reps are valuable,” Howell said. “We have a bad taste in our mouth right now. We’ve been able to watch the Clemson game multiple times as a staff and with our players. We’ve been able to watch the Florida game multiple times with staff and players. We did some good things, but we did some things where we didn’t put our best out there.”
Assuming the season starts as scheduled, the Cavaliers open with a Georgia team projected to contend for an SEC title. Before September ends, UVa travels to Clemson. A week later, the Cavaliers face UNC and star quarterback Sam Howell.
For UVa to contend for a Coastal Division crown again in 2020, the Cavaliers need their defense to perform at a higher level against the best offenses on their schedule.
Kickoff returner needed
With Joe Reed graduated and heading to the NFL, UVa will have to replace the best kickoff return man in program history.
“There’s no replacing Joe Reed,” Brumfield said. “Joe Reed is one of a kind, and there probably will never be a Joe Reed at UVa again. The only thing we can do is try to get someone or a couple of people to try to replace the numbers that he was able to put up.”
According to Brumfield, Tavares Kelly Jr. looks like the No. 1 option at kick returner to start the season. Brumfield likes what Kelly Jr. brings to the position.
Kelly Jr. returned eight kicks a season ago for an average of 22.4 yards per return, but Brumfield says the average was deflated by a poor return or two. He thinks Kelly Jr. can average closer to 25 yards per return.
At punt returner, Billy Kemp seems like the clear-cut No. 1 choice for the Cavaliers when they next take the field.
“Billy is a really good confident punt returner,” Brumfield said. “He has that swag, that confidence and that maturity and also that person that doesn’t let the bright lights get to him.”
Brumfield shared that Nash Griffin will return at punter. There was some speculation that Griffin might leave to pursue professional opportunities outside of football, but the punter plans on returning for a final season.
Despite being the starting punter last season, placekicker Brian Delaney wants a chance to compete for the starting punter position.
“Nash was the guy last year and he did a great job and he very well can be the guy again this year, but Delaney is on a mission to try to take over punts as well,” Brumfield said.
There are moving parts and questions for UVa’s offense, defense and special teams units. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, those answers might take a few months to become clear.
