The Virginia football team’s defense tied for ninth nationally in 2019 in sacks per game. The Cavaliers gave opposing quarterbacks nightmares.
While the Wahoos created havoc in opposing backfields, the linebackers were frequently tallying the sacks. The eye-popping stats showed up in the box score for the linebackers who finished plays.
UVa’s linebackers were tremendous in 2019, but part of their success was due to the solid play of the defensive line. By occupying offensive linemen and generating a push, the defensive linemen paved the way for the linebackers to rack up sack after sack.
With a core group returning in 2020, the Cavaliers’ defensive line could show similar production when the group next takes the field.
Returners
There’s a long list of key returners for UVa’s defensive line. From Jowon Briggs in the middle to Mandy Alonso and Richard Burney on the outside, the Cavaliers have a talented group up front.
Aaron Faumui also played well last season and figures to contribute significantly. Jordan Redmond adds depth at the nose tackle position.
Briggs might be the most exciting prospect along the defensive line. The rising sophomore checks in at 295 pounds but plays fast and explosive. He finished with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in 13 games played. He started seven contests.
“Jowon’s strong as an ox,” linebacker Charles Snowden said.
Snowden added that Briggs was one of the players he was most excited to see compete in spring practices before they were canceled due to COVID-19.
“He’s very, very strong, very athletic,” former UVa defensive lineman Eli Hanback said. “He’s a real smart kid, too, so I think his ceiling is very, very high. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do because even as a true freshman he was manhandling at some dudes at practice and even in games.”
Briggs provides an anchor in the middle of the defensive line, while many of the other players along the line are versatile and can play defensive end in UVa’s 3-4 scheme. They’re big enough to stop the run and athletic enough to get after the passer.
When it comes to key returners, the Cavaliers should feel good at offensive line.
Departures
Losing Eli Hanback to graduation hurts. Hanback was very consistent throughout his four years in Charlottesville, and it’s always good to have trustworthy and reliable players along the defensive line.
In four seasons, Hanback played in 52 games and started 48 of those games. He finished with 176 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Last season, he finished with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Both as a leader and contributor, Hanback helped UVa’s defense.
The Cavaliers also lose Vic So’oto, their defensive line coach. Born in California, he recently accepted the same position at USC.
New additions
Three freshmen join the defensive line group in 2020.
Jahmeer Carter is a three-star prospect from Maryland who projects as a nose tackle. Given the presence of Briggs and Redmond, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Carter redshirt.
Olasunkonmi Agunloye offers great size at the defensive end position. He checks in at about 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. While he may need to add some additional weight to fit into a 3-4 scheme, Agunloye plays physically and is a good addition at defensive end.
Nusi Malanai, a 6-6 defensive end prospect possesses similar size to Agunloye. He’s a physical player who overwhelmed high school offensive linemen.
All three players help add depth, but given the team’s group of returners, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of them redshirt.
Clint Sintim, a former UVa player, joins the coaching staff as its new defensive line coach. He had coached Delaware’s outside linebackers and defensive ends for the past three seasons.
“Vic did a good job for us,” co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “Vic’s a close personal friend, I appreciate what he did for us, but I don’t think we’ll miss a beat with Clint.”
2020 outlook
Aside from a new coach and the departure of Hanback, the 2020 defensive line should look quite similar to the 2019 group. Virginia returns depth and production.
UVa fans should expect a good season from the defensive line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.