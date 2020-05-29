Ty Furnish, an offensive lineman from Georgia, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Friday. Furnish is an underrated recruit without a star rating from Rivals or 24/7 Sports. He also received offers from Appalachian State and East Carolina, among other programs.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, there’s plenty of room for Furnish to grow into his athletic frame. The lightest offensive lineman currently on UVa’s roster is Micah Mariteragi, who checks in at 265 pounds. Look for Furnish to add weight either in his next high school season or when he arrives in Charlottesville.
He also performed well as a defensive lineman in high school film, showcasing a blend of quickness and strength as a pass rusher. As an offensive lineman, Furnish played physically in the run game.
Furnish is the 14th member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class, and he’s the second offensive lineman in the class. Hugh Laughlin, a three-star prospect who also is from Georgia, verbally committed to UVa on May 7.
Expect the Cavaliers to add another two offensive linemen in the 2021 class. Bronco Mendenhall told reporters recently that wants to add four offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class to reach a level of depth and talent within the program that he deems fit.
“Then you should see the numbers drop down significantly per year as we become more reloading rather than building,” Mendenhall said.
Virginia wants offensive line depth, and the addition of Furnish gives the Cavaliers another prospect to mold and develop.
