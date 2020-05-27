College coaches love structure. Finding a routine for their program and helping student-athletes be efficient on the field and in the classroom is critical.
Cancellations due to COVID-19 sent student-athletes off campus and to their respective homes. That change brought with it the absence of routine.
Coaches are creatures of habit, however, and finding new routines quickly became the goal. With the cancellation of athletic activity occurring a few months ago, the Virginia football program has settled into its new routine.
That routine starts every morning with an 8 a.m. team Zoom meeting.
“If you’re in Hawaii, you’re waking up at 2 a.m., and you know we got guys all the way from Hawaii to California to Utah and Colorado all the way out to the east coast — Matt Gahm in Texas — so we got guys all over the country, which is kind of fun to see everybody popping up,” co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said.
There are also position group Zoom meetings. Poppinga, who also works specifically with the outside linebackers, hops on calls with his group to talk about workouts and old game tape.
Rules centered on professionalism exist on the Zoom meetings, just like they would at an in-person team meeting.
“I love habits,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I love learning, and I think that a Zoom screen can reflect intent. I think it can prove intent, and so we ask our players to prove their intent by what their screen looks like, and I’m talking about lighting, I’m talking about notebooks, I’m talking about pens. We’re talking about what they’re wearing.”
Despite being in the comfort of their own homes, Mendenhall doesn’t want his players to relax because of altered circumstances. The Cavaliers are preparing for an upcoming season, and that takes focus and buy-in from players and coaches, even in unusual times.
Mendenhall, who led the Cavaliers to an Orange Bowl appearance in 2019 after a 2-10 record in his first season in Charlottesville, values preparation and discipline. While meetings are moved online and players hold themselves accountable for performing at-home workouts, Mendenhall maintains structure within the program to the best of his ability.
“We have Zoom rules, and we hold them accountable to those Zoom rules,” Mendenhall said. “I’m not currently evaluating practice, but what I can evaluate is their intent to learn, and not what they’re saying but just by looking at screens. We make a point to ensure that we’re showing what the proper comportment looks like and what it doesn’t, and that’s transparent in front of their peers.”
Taking advantage of the different circumstances created by COVID-19 motivates the UVa staff. Recruiting became the group’s major focus with on-field player development halted in the spring.
Mendenhall spearheaded the team’s plan to emphasize recruiting. He wanted the Cavaliers to create a virtual environment that appealed to prospects and showcased what UVa is like for student-athletes.
UVa quickly adapted to develop a recruiting structure designed for virtual visits. The result is a rapidly growing 2021 recruiting class ripe with three-star prospects.
“I think we had a great plan,” Poppinga said. “I think we were ahead of the curve. Coach Mendenhall has everything to do with that. He’s always pressing us to make sure we stay ahead of other people, and I think we got ahead and used the technology that we had to be able to do some things that gave us the advantage before other people caught up to it.”
As other college football programs prepare to return to voluntary workouts in early June, the UVa football program remains away from grounds. The Cavaliers have yet to receive the go-ahead from state and local officials to bring student-athletes back to Charlottesville.
For the time being, the Cavaliers feel content in their virtual routine.
“If it was a regular year, they wouldn’t be back anyway until mid-June,” Poppinga said. “To me right now, there’s no rush.”
