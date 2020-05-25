COVID-19 altered the routine of organizations across the country.
Social distancing and self-isolation led to changes in how groups go about their jobs. When possible, companies have turned to remote work. Zoom calls have become increasingly prevalent as teams hope to stay in frequent contact virtually.
Planned projects have been tossed aside in recent months for new tasks as professional organizations adapt to the changing landscape caused by the novel coronavirus.
The same is true for Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football program.
Usually, the Cavaliers would’ve spent March and April going through spring practices. Time would’ve been spent evaluating the roster and developing talent in preparation for a challenging 2020 schedule. Instead, Mendenhall and the Cavaliers have thrown themselves into virtual recruiting.
“We’ve just shifted a lot of our focus that would have been on our team for spring practice into the talent acquisition and the selection process,” Mendenhall said. “And so we put increased emphasis on it. We’ve designed protocols and processes that utilize technology, and we’ve worked really hard.”
The hard work has led to 13 verbal commitments in UVa’s 2021 recruiting class, including nine commitments since late March. This doesn’t even include the addition of three transfers since mid-April, including two graduate transfers with immediate eligibility in 2020.
According to 24/7 Sports, UVa is one of just three ACC teams with at least 13 commitments in its 2021 class. Miami and North Carolina are the other two. Clearly, the increased focus on adding recruits is leading to results.
Coupled with significantly improved on-field performance in the past few seasons under Mendenhall, the Cavaliers find themselves in a good position to add impactful recruits.
“Coming off of the success and the growth of our program over the past four years, we have momentum,” Mendenhall said. “We’re leveraging that. Our messaging is really precise, and we put that with the right processes and the right emphasis and the yield is reflecting that.”
Recruiting virtually isn’t easy, though.
Developing a relationship with a recruit is critical, and Mendenhall told reporters a few months ago he won’t add players he doesn’t get along with personally. Like most coaches, Mendenhall wants to get to know the player to determine whether his program is a good fit for both sides.
That’s more challenging without in-person interaction, but the Cavaliers’ coaching staff emphasizes transparency and honesty during the virtual process. This way the player knows exactly what they’re getting themselves into if they commit to UVa.
“The lack of human interaction has made it just a little bit more disconnected, and we’ve had to work around that really hard to ensure that we could resolve any concerns and have the same relationship depth that we could’ve as if we were in person, and we worked hard on doing that,” Mendenhall said.
There’s no substitute for in-person interaction, but the Wahoos are making the most of virtual recruiting.
Given the recent on-field success and the improved recruiting classes, Mendenhall is starting to feel confident in the team’s depth. He believes UVa is closer to finding a clear succession plan at quarterback with a couple quarterback recruits joining the 2021 class.
Along the offensive line, Mendenhall finally feels like the program can reload rather than rebuild. He hopes to add four offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class before then adding a few players each year in the future.
There’s growing confidence in the team’s talent and depth.
It’s taken a few years, but Mendenhall believes the roster looks the part of a consistent ACC title contender. He’s used his first four years at UVa to determine what the Cavaliers from recruits to win football games in the ACC.
“We’re just so much more clear of who will succeed at UVa, who will succeed in the ACC, who will succeed in our systems in the ACC, and who’s going to thrive in the academic and social environment here,” Mendenhall said.
A clear focus combined with more time to recruit has the Cavaliers making a strong impression on the virtual recruiting trail this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.