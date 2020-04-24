William Simpkins III, a three-star defensive back according to 247 Sports, announced his verbal commitment to Virginia on Friday.
The Maryland athlete also had offers from Duke, Louisville and Virginia Tech, among other schools.
Simpkins III becomes the seventh member of Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s the third member of the class to play on the defensive side of the ball, and he’s the third player to commit to Virginia in the last month.
He joins four-star defensive end Josh McCarron as players to commit to UVa this week.
Rivals, another top recruiting website, lists Simpkins III as a two-star prospect. Rivals lists Simpkins III as a safety, while 247 Sports lists him as a cornerback. Given his size (6-foot-2), he could likely play either position depending on Virginia’s needs.
Simpkins III played a significant amount of corner in his most recent season and showed good ball skills as well as the ability to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. Despite only weighing 175 pounds, Simpkins III performed well in press coverage and seemed comfortable playing aggressively.
At the collegiate level, Simpkins III will likely add some weight to compete consistently against ACC foes. Given his raw athleticism, Simpkins III seems like a solid prospect capable of developing in UVa’s system.
He’ll join a Virginia team in need of some secondary help after this season. Joey Blount, De’Vante Cross, Nick Grant and Brenton Nelson are all seniors this upcoming season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.