The ACC awarded the Virginia football program the 2019-20 Game Changers Award on Tuesday.
The award, which began in 2015, was created to highlight a conference team’s involvement with its local community. UVa won the award for its Thursday’s Heroes program.
Thursday’s Heroes brings an individual from the Charlottesville community to visit a Virginia football practice on a Thursday during a week. The individual brought to practice is undergoing a difficult circumstance in their life. The Cavaliers have brought in children with pediatric cancer or other illnesses to provide them an unforgettable experience that takes their mind off their situation.
“The trophies and the wins and all that — yeah, they’re necessary for job security, and the world makes a big deal of that,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “But it’s hollow without the substance. Relationships are everything. Other than that, it would just be a game, and that doesn’t sound meaningful enough to me.”
Those who attend Thursday’s Heroes events are given gifts from the team as well as the chance to interact with players and coaches throughout the day. The players embrace the events and some even dress up as characters or superheroes beloved by some of the kids visiting the team.
“As a student-athlete, I feel as though so much of our life is devoted to academics and sports, but our Thursday’s Heroes program has shown me that there is so much more to life than just football and school, [that there are many people out there fighting battles much bigger than mine,” UVa senior linebacker Reed Kellam said. “Thursday’s Heroes is the best tradition of the UVa football program, and it has changed my life.”
The program, which originated during Mendenhall’s coaching days at BYU, came to Virginia when Mendenhall arrived in the fall of 2016. It’s gone on since, and the Cavaliers have brought in 63 young people and their families since that time.
"Everything [they] do is touching and changing somebody’s life,” Michelle Wright, the mother of a Thursday’s Hero, said. “It could be big or small, but it’s a difference — a positive difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.