The Virginia football team picked up another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday when Javin Burke announced his pledge to the Cavaliers.
Burke, a 6-foot, 202-pound athlete from Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, becomes the Cavaliers' 15th commitment for the 2021 class, which is currently ranked in the top 30 in the 247sports national team rankings.
He chose Virginia over offers from several SEC programs, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt Mississippi State and South Carolina. Burke also had offers from Power Five programs Baylor, Indiana and Kansas as well as Army and Navy, according to 247sports.
Burke played quarterback for Bradley Central during the 2019 season, leading the Bears to a 7-4 record. He passed for 2,241 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Burke is expected to be a defensive back at Virginia, but with his versatile skill set and athleticism, he could play a variety of roles for the Cavaliers.
Burke is the first commit from the state of Tennessee in the Cavaliers' 2021 recruiting class, which includes players from Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Washington, North Carolina, Alabama and Maryland. UVa currently has three players from Tennessee on its roster: cornerback Jaylon Baker (Chattanooga) and receivers Demick Starling (Nashville) and Dorien Goddard (Greeneville).
