Virginia freshman Justin McKoy tweeted Friday morning at 1:11 a.m. about rumors that he might transfer due to a lack of playing time this season, especially toward the latter part of the season.
“Not a big fan of this, but felt the need to say it,” McKoy tweeted. “To all the Wahoos wondering if I’ll transfer … I’m not going anywhere.”
McKoy, a North Carolina native who played in 14 games and averaged 7.4 minutes per contest, elaborated on the decision and his development.
“I know I didn’t play a lot this second half of the season, but we had two really good senior forwards this year,” McKoy’s tweet said. “I learned and improved … A LOT.”
Tuesday, McKoy and the rest of the team spoke to reporters about the upcoming ACC Tournament and the season. The freshman stressed that he wanted to stick to UVa’s plan and see out his career as a Cavalier.
“Just gotta keep working,” McKoy said. “The plan’s already set. It just depends on what I do with it. If I work hard or if I get lazy, it’s all on me now.”
McKoy’s tweet reaffirms those thoughts.
NBA rookie and former UVa standout De’Andre Hunter also shared reassurance with the youngster on Twitter, saying “Your time gonna come.”
